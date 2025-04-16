Madisen Skinner Named 2025 LOVB Finals MVP Presented by Adidas

After leading all scorers and powering LOVB Austin to the inaugural League One Volleyball championship, LOVB Austin opposite hitter Madisen Skinner was named 2025 LOVB Finals MVP, presented by adidas.

Madisen scored 73 points over three matches last weekend in Louisville, landing 63 kills on a .277 attack efficiency, six blocks and four aces. She added 22 digs while No. 5 Austin won reverse sweeps of LOVB Salt Lake and top-ranked LOVB Atlanta before sweeping LOVB Omaha for the title.

A rookie from the University of Texas, Madisen finished fourth in LOVB with 227 points and 201 kills. She ranks third when considering per-set averages of both categories.

"It means the world," Madisen said after being named 2025 LOVB Finals MVP on Sunday. "To be playing here in the States and have this opportunity with LOVB is incredible and something that we've all been dreaming of for a really long time. To be here in this moment with this team means the world.

"To be able to compete here in front of our fans and the people who have supported us day-in and day-out is special. It's just the start. It's really exciting, and I can't wait for the future."

