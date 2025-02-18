League One Volleyball Announces Departure of LOVB Austin Head Coach Marco Bonitta Due to Personal Reasons

February 18, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

League One Volleyball announced today that Coach Marco Bonitta is stepping down from his position due to personal reasons. The decision was made after thoughtful consideration, and LOVB fully supports Bonitta's choice.

"I'd like to thank Marco for his hard work and dedication during this time with the team," said Rosie Spaulding, LOVB Pro President. "We respect Marco's decision and wish him the very best as he focuses on his personal priorities. We will always consider him a part of the LOVB family."

Coach Bonitta added, "This was an extremely difficult decision, but after careful reflection, I have decided to step away to address personal matters that require my full attention. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented group of players and an incredible organization in LOVB. I will always be cheering for their continued success and can't wait to watch the league continue to grow and flourish."

With significant professional, international and collegiate coaching experience, NCAA veteran coach and a past AVCA Coach of the Year Chris McGown will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season while LOVB begins an extensive search for a new head coach for next season who can inspire, lead, and bring out the best in a roster full of promise. LOVB is focused on finding an individual who can build on the foundation set by Coach Bonitta, guide the team to future success and prioritize the overall athlete experience while fostering a team culture that reflects LOVB's mission and values.

