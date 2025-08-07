LOVB Austin Reloads with Roster Designed to Defend Title

LOVB Austin Volleyball wants to run it back in 2026, and its roster is designed to do just that.

Key members of the 2025 League One Volleyball championship team return to defend its title including Founding Athletes Logan Eggleston and Carli Lloyd. Logan did it all for LOVB Austin last year at outside hitter, and Carli started during Austin's thrilling title run and was named player of the match in the finale.

Also returning to Austin is rockstar opposite Madisen Skinner, who finished among the league's top four in points, points per set, kills and kills per set last year and claimed LOVB Finals MVP to round off the season..

While Chiaka Ogbogu accepted a lucrative overseas offer for the season, Molly McCage and Asjia O'Neal return and will lead what was the best block in the league. Molly totaled 39 blocks in 2025 - fourth-best in the league - while Asjia posted a .457 positive touch percentage.

Also returning are the defensive duo of Kotoe Inoue and Zoe Jarvis, outside hitter Leah Hardeman and opposites Khat Bell and Juliann Faucette.

Four athletes join the squad: one Olympian, another national teamer and two U.S. collegiate standouts. Magdalena Jurczyk, who represented Poland at the 2024 Olympic Games, comes to LOVB Austin fresh off a bronze medal at the 2025 Volleyball Nations League Finals. Canadian setter Brie O'Reilly provides another international superstar option at setter, and the University of Texas connection continues with Bella Bergmark joining LOVB Austin after winning a pair of national championships with the Longhorns in 2022 and 2023.

Transferring in from LOVB Nebraska is Madi Banks, who was a consistent presence at outside hitter for the LOVB Championship finalists.

In all, LOVB Austin's 2026 roster features two Olympians, 12 athletes with national team experience and an astounding 11 NCAA Division I titles. Currently at 14 players, the roster will be rounded out later this year.

The squad is stacked with world-class volleyball talent and is set to run it back in 2026. Lock in your LOVB Austin Season Membership now for the best prices on tickets for a guaranteed 8+ matches, exclusive member events and insider perks all season long.

LOVB Austin 2026 Roster

Liberos: Kotoe Inoue, Zoe Jarvis

Setters: Carli Lloyd, Brie O'Reilly

Outside Hitters: Madi Banks, Logan Eggleston, Leah Hardeman

Opposite Hitters: Khat Bell, Juliann Faucette, Madisen Skinner

Middle Blockers: Bella Bergmark, Magdalena Jurczyk, Molly McCage, Asjia O'Neal







