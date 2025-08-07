2026 Roster Set to Push LOVB Salt Lake to New Heights

The 2026 LOVB Salt Lake roster is here, and the team brings serious firepower to the Wasatch Front. With returning stars, elite new signings and one of the most balanced, high-energy lineups in the league, this team is ready to rise to the occasion in season two.

Leading the charge again is Founding Athlete Jordyn Poulter, Salt Lake's on-court leader and director of the offense. She'll set the tone for a stacked squad that includes reigning Libero of the Year Manami Kojima, whose relentless defense was a cornerstone of Salt Lake's success last season, and Founding Athlete and Middle Blocker Haleigh Washington, a high-energy force at the net who brings unstoppable attitude to every point.

Returning alongside them are local Utah superstars Roni Jones-Perry, Dani Drews and Mary Lake. You'll also see fan-favorite opposites Skylar Fields and Heidy Casanova and a dominant middle blocker unit anchored by Tori Dixon, Serena Gray and Sophie Fischer-all of whom left a strong impression during the inaugural season.

Salt Lake also welcomes two high-impact additions to the roster. Making a triumphant return to Utah is Alexa Gray, a Canadian National Team standout and BYU alumna whose explosive power on the outside will turbocharge an offense that returns 99.8% of its attacks from the previous season. A two-time WCC Player of the Year at BYU and five-time international medalist with Team Canada, she brings global accolades and a local legacy to this year's roster. Also joining the team is Setter Madi Bugg, transferring from LOVB Atlanta. A composed, smart playmaker with years of high-level experience, Madi adds veteran depth to Salt Lake's already lethal offense.

2026 LOVB Salt Lake Roster

Liberos: Manami Kojima, Mary Lake

Middle Blockers: Tori Dixon, Sophie Fischer, Serena Gray, Haleigh Washington

Outside Hitters: Dani Drews, Alexa Gray, Maddie Haynes, Claire Hoffman, Roni Jones-Perry

Opposite Hitters: Heidy Casanova, Skylar Fields

Setters: Madi Bugg, Jordyn Poulter







