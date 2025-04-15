Haleigh Washington Wins 2025 LOVB Woman of the Year Award Presented by Spanx

April 15, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Salt Lake News Release







League One Volleyball (LOVB) announced that LOVB Salt Lake's Haleigh Washington won the inaugural LOVB Woman of the Year Award presented by Spanx, a new honor recognizing the impact made by its professional athletes on the next generation of players. The LOVB Woman of the Year Award was introduced this season to highlight the individual athletes on each LOVB team who are making a profound difference within their communities and are inspiring future generations of volleyball players locally and across the country.

For middle blocker Haleigh Washington, creating authentic connections within the Salt Lake community has been a priority since the season began. Whether she's on the court hyping up the crowd or working personally with young players, Haleigh's enthusiasm, positivity and infectious personality has enabled LOVB Salt Lake to create strong connections with the community and fans. Beyond the game, she is regularly visiting local universities and bringing joy to children undergoing care at local hospitals. Her love for sports extends beyond volleyball as she passionately supports Utah teams at every level, reinforcing her genuine connection to Salt Lake and inspiring countless individuals around her.

The other Woman of the Year Award presented by Spanx finalists were:

Danielle Cuttino, LOVB Atlanta

Logan Eggleston, LOVB Austin

Madi Kingdon Rishel, LOVB Houston

Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison

Kimberly Drewniok, LOVB Omaha

• Discuss this story on the League One Volleyball message board...





League One Volleyball Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.