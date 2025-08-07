Stacked and Ready: LOVB Atlanta Announces 2026 Roster
August 7, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)
LOVB Atlanta News Release
LOVB Atlanta officially announces its 2026 roster, featuring a fierce blend of returning fan favorites and fresh international firepower to bring the culture to the court!
The energy is back for another electrifying season with the league's most dominant hitter Kelsey Cook, LOVB Atlanta Founding Athlete and 2025 league MVP, returning to defend her title and bring more highlight-reel performances to the court. Last season's Best Outside Hitter, McKenzie Adams, a dynamic presence on the wing, rejoins the team after spending the summer representing the U.S. National Team, bringing high-level experience and grit into year two. Standout middle blocker Tia Jimerson, a Sugar Hill native who dominated season one, is back after a dynamic summer with the national team, too.
Joining them are an impressive group of newcomers and returning veterans, all ready to represent Atlanta with pride. The full roster includes players with deep international and championship resumes. Colombian opposite and long-time pro Ivonee Montaño joins LOVB Atlanta after successful club stints across two continents, as does Bulgarian national teamer Miroslava Paskova. A handful of recent U.S. collegiate standouts are also joining LOVB Atlanta after beginning their careers abroad in Ella May Powell and Julia Sangiacomo.
LOVB Atlanta is decorated with talent across the court, 10 current and former national teams athletes who've represented six different countries. This year's lineup is built for intensity, hustle and heart of League One Volleyball on and off the court.
Our roster is stacked with world-class volleyball talent-and they're taking the court for 8+ home matches in 2026. Lock in your LOVB Atlanta Season Membership now for the best prices, exclusive member events and insider perks all season long.
2026 LOVB Atlanta Roster
Liberos: Beatrice Negretti, Piyanut Pannoy
Middle Blockers: Magdalena Jehlarova, Tia Jimerson, Onye Ofoegbu, Jess Robinson
Outside Hitters: McKenzie Adams, Kelsey Cook, Miroslava Paskova, Julia Sangiacomo
Opposite Hitters: Carly Dehoog, Tessa Grubbs, Ivonee Montano
Setters: Rachel Fairbanks, Ella May Powell
League One Volleyball Stories from August 7, 2025
- LOVB Houston Announces Standout 2026 Roster - LOVB Houston
- LOVB Austin Reloads with Roster Designed to Defend Title - LOVB Austin
- New Squad Just Dropped for LOVB Madison - LOVB Madison
- 2026 Roster Set to Push LOVB Salt Lake to New Heights - LOVB Salt Lake
- The 2026 League One Volleyball Rosters Are Here - LOVB
- Stacked and Ready: LOVB Atlanta Announces 2026 Roster - LOVB Atlanta
- Newly Rebranded LOVB Nebraska Unveils 2026 Roster - LOVB Nebraska
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LOVB Atlanta Stories
- Stacked and Ready: LOVB Atlanta Announces 2026 Roster
- Atlanta Tops Omaha in Regular Season Finale for Both Teams
- LOVB Atlanta to Host Open Practice for Community Prior to Inaugural LOVB Finals
- Atlanta Clinches Redemption, No. 1 Seed with Win over Houston
- Fantastic Four-Setters Close out LOVB Atlanta's 2025 Home Slate