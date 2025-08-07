Stacked and Ready: LOVB Atlanta Announces 2026 Roster

August 7, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







LOVB Atlanta officially announces its 2026 roster, featuring a fierce blend of returning fan favorites and fresh international firepower to bring the culture to the court!

The energy is back for another electrifying season with the league's most dominant hitter Kelsey Cook, LOVB Atlanta Founding Athlete and 2025 league MVP, returning to defend her title and bring more highlight-reel performances to the court. Last season's Best Outside Hitter, McKenzie Adams, a dynamic presence on the wing, rejoins the team after spending the summer representing the U.S. National Team, bringing high-level experience and grit into year two. Standout middle blocker Tia Jimerson, a Sugar Hill native who dominated season one, is back after a dynamic summer with the national team, too.

Joining them are an impressive group of newcomers and returning veterans, all ready to represent Atlanta with pride. The full roster includes players with deep international and championship resumes. Colombian opposite and long-time pro Ivonee Montaño joins LOVB Atlanta after successful club stints across two continents, as does Bulgarian national teamer Miroslava Paskova. A handful of recent U.S. collegiate standouts are also joining LOVB Atlanta after beginning their careers abroad in Ella May Powell and Julia Sangiacomo.

LOVB Atlanta is decorated with talent across the court, 10 current and former national teams athletes who've represented six different countries. This year's lineup is built for intensity, hustle and heart of League One Volleyball on and off the court.

Our roster is stacked with world-class volleyball talent-and they're taking the court for 8+ home matches in 2026. Lock in your LOVB Atlanta Season Membership now for the best prices, exclusive member events and insider perks all season long.

2026 LOVB Atlanta Roster

Liberos: Beatrice Negretti, Piyanut Pannoy

Middle Blockers: Magdalena Jehlarova, Tia Jimerson, Onye Ofoegbu, Jess Robinson

Outside Hitters: McKenzie Adams, Kelsey Cook, Miroslava Paskova, Julia Sangiacomo

Opposite Hitters: Carly Dehoog, Tessa Grubbs, Ivonee Montano

Setters: Rachel Fairbanks, Ella May Powell







League One Volleyball Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.