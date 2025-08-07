The 2026 League One Volleyball Rosters Are Here

Team rosters for the 2026 League One Volleyball pro season have been announced, and year two will feature even more star power and stellar play.

In addition to reigning LOVB MVP Kelsey Cook and Outside Hitter of the Year McKenzie Adams (LOVB Atlanta), Opposite of the Year Jordan Thompson (LOVB Houston), Setter of the Year Lauren Carlini (LOVB Madison) and Libero of the Year Manami Kojima (LOVB Salt Lake), season two will feature some new faces who are as equally talented.

Twenty incoming athletes join the league roster, including Olympic gold medalist Gong Xiangyu (LOVB Madison) and two-time Olympians Ana Carolina da Silva and Anne Buijs (LOVB Nebraska). Continuing the international excellence, four members of the Canadian National Team are heading south: Alexa Gray (LOVB Salt Lake), Andrea Mitrovic (LOVB Madison), Brie O'Reilly (LOVB Austin) and Jazmine White (LOVB Houston).

A handful of recent U.S. collegiate standouts are also joining LOVB after beginning their careers abroad. Ella May Powell and Julia Sangiacomo will bolster LOVB Atlanta's roster, Bella Bergmark joins inaugural champions LOVB Austin; and Callie Schwarzenbach and Argentina Ung head to LOVB Madison.

Additionally, initial 2025 signee Alexis Hart has recovered from injury and will join LOVB Nebraska.

"We're honored to welcome an extraordinary group of athletes to LOVB Pro's second season," Tom Hogan, LOVB Vice President of Sport, said, "players whose skill, experience and passion elevate the game in every way. With Olympians, national team veterans, college all-stars and talent from 20 countries, LOVB is delivering the highest level of volleyball ever played on U.S. soil."

Seven athletes from 2025's inaugural season are joining a new team, headlined by LOVB Founding Athlete Justine Wong-Orantes' move to LOVB Houston to be closer to family. Other intraleague transfers include:

Opposite Carly Dehoog joining LOVB Atlanta

Outside hitter Madi Banks going to LOVB Austin

Libero Anna Pogany and outside hitter Anna Haak moving to LOVB Madison

Middle blocker Iga Wasilewska joining LOVB Nebraska

Setter Madi Bugg heading west to LOVB Salt Lake

In all, LOVB's athletes have combined for 23 Olympic medals in 33 appearances, and nearly two-thirds of the league have competed on their county's senior national team. LOVB athletes have also combined for 21 NCAA Division I titles and 100 AVCA All-American awards.

"This is more than a pro league, it's a celebration of volleyball at its highest level, right here in the USA", Tom said. "We're proud to grow the game, support these athletes and inspire the next generation."

One additional note: LOVB Austin's open roster slot will be filled later in 2025.

This season's LOVB roster is stacked with world-class volleyball talent, and each team takes the court for 8+ home matches in 2026.







