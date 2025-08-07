Newly Rebranded LOVB Nebraska Unveils 2026 Roster
August 7, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)
LOVB Nebraska News Release
LOVB Nebraska has officially announced the 15 athletes that will be competing under the new team brand and ownership group for the 2026 season, returning key pieces from last season's LOVB Pro runner-up squad while welcoming elite global talent to continue hammering why Nebraska is the epicenter of professional volleyball in the United States.
Spearheading the 11 returners is LOVB Founding Athlete Jordan Larson. The now-team co-owner was a consistent force for the squad last season, finishing top five in aces (first - 14), kills (second - 133), digs (third - 141), blocks (third - 15), and assists (fourth - 20) amongst her teammates. Lexi Rodriguez will also be returning to the roster after a successful stint with the senior United States Women's Volleyball team at the Volleyball Nations League. The second-year libero will look to play a more prominent role this upcoming season with the departure of Justine Wong-Orantes, who is moving to LOVB Houston to be closer with family.
Highlighting the four newcomers is one of the most globally renowned middle blockers of this era, Ana Carolina da Silva. Hailing from Brazil, Carol brings a wealth of international and professional experience to the roster. She led the Brazilian National Team to two Olympic medals - silver in 2020, bronze in 2024 - and two World Championship medals. Carol has also won two World Grand Prix titles, three VNL medals, and five South American Championships titles. In club play, she's found success both abroad and in her native Brazil, where she's claimed five Superliga titles, five South American Club Championship titles and two Brazilian Cup titles. In the last two seasons, she's helped Savino Del Bene Scandicci take second in Champions League play and finish among the top of the Serie A1. The 6-0 middle has earned six Best Blocker or Best Middle Blocker awards during FIVB play since 2022 and was the Superliga's Best Middle Blocker four times from 2018/19-2022/23.
More Olympic experience will be coming to the team's outside hitters regime as longtime Dutch national player Anne Buijs is joining the team. Competing for the Netherlands' senior national team from 2008-2024, Anne helped lead the Oranje to two Olympic appearances (2016, 2024) and two silvers at the European Championships (2015, 2017). She reunites with former national teammate and current LOVB single-match record holder for assists, Laura Dijkema.
The final two additions to this year's roster are Polish middle blocker and former LOVB Atlanta member Iga Wasilewska and American outside hitter and two-time All-American at the University of Minnesota Alexis Hart.
The 2026 LOVB Nebraska roster features five Olympians, six NCAA All-Americans, 10 current and former members of senior national teams, all while representing nine countries across the world. Come see the newest era for the State of Legends yourself in 8+ home matches by purchasing a 2026 LOVB Nebraska Season Membership. Lock in the best prices, exclusive member events and insider perks now!
2026 LOVB Nebraska Roster
Liberos: Annie Cesar, Lexi Rodriguez
Middle Blockers: Ana Carolina da Silva, Candelaria Herrera, Emily Thater, Iga Wasilewska
Outside Hitters: Anne Buijs, Alexis Hart, Jordan Larson, Vicky Savard, Jaali Winters
Opposite Hitters: Kimberly Drewniok, Audriana Fitzmorris
Setters: Gabby Blossom, Laura Dijkema
