Fernando Morales, Mackenna Basore Joins LOVB Nebraska to Round out Season Two Coaching Staff

LOVB Nebraska announced on Tuesday the addition of two key staff members ahead of its second pro season, welcoming Fernando Morales as assistant coach and Mackenna Basore as technical operations coordinator.

Morales arrives with a rare combination of international prestige and collegiate success. Most recently, he led the South Korean Women's National Team during two Volleyball Nations League campaigns. Before that, he guided the Puerto Rican Women's National Team to a string of medal finishes, including silver at the 2021 NORCECA Championship, 2023 Pan American Cup and 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, along with a bronze at the 2022 FIVB Challenger Cup. Under his leadership, Puerto Rico advanced to the second round of the 2022 FIVB Women's World Championship and maintained a top-20 world ranking.

On the collegiate side, Morales transformed the University of Evansville program, leading the Purple Aces to three Missouri Valley Conference championship matches, their first postseason appearance in nearly four decades and their first 20-win season since 1988. He also developed standout athletes such as Giulia Cardona, who led the nation in kills and points while becoming MVC Player of the Year. As a player, Morales spent nearly two decades competing for Puerto Rico's national teams, earning multiple MVP and Best Setter honors while leading the team to numerous international podium finishes.

Morales' hiring is the first of its kind after League One Volleyball allowed each pro team a second assistant coach ahead of the league's second pro season.

Basore strengthens LOVB Nebraska with nearly a decade of Division I NCAA volleyball experience in analytics, operations and technical coordination. Since 2022, she has served as Director of Analytics and Technical Coordinator at Auburn University, where she oversaw opponent scouting, player development tracking and advanced video and statistical analysis that directly shapes training and match strategy.

She previously held operations and technical roles at Virginia Commonwealth University and Colorado State, supporting nationally competitive programs with data analysis, scouting and day-to-day operations. In addition to her collegiate experience, Basore has worked with USA Volleyball as an analyst for the Women's National Team Open Program, Volleyball Nations League, Olympic Games, and most recently as performance analyst for the U23 Men's National Team at the 2025 Pan Am Cup.

2026 LOVB Nebraska Coaching Staff

Suzie Fritz - Head Coach

Remi Pourrat - Assistant Coach

Fernando Morales - Assistant Coach

Korie Lebeda Tetzlaff - Director of Volleyball Operations

Mackenna Basore - Technical Operations Coordinator







