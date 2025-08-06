LOVB Reveals New Ownership Group and Rebrand for Pro Team in Nebraska

August 6, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

League One Volleyball (LOVB) announced the new ownership group for its professional volleyball team in Nebraska. Led by prominent individuals who have deep ties to the state, the new ownership group is headlined by 4x Olympic medalist and LOVB Founding Athlete Jordan Larson, and includes JE Dunn Construction Group's investment subsidiary.

In concert with the announcement, LOVB also revealed that former Creighton University Women's Volleyball Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth will join as President Business Operations as the pro team rebrands from LOVB Omaha to LOVB Nebraska to celebrate the community's tremendous passion for the sport throughout the state.

"I've played volleyball around the world, but Nebraska is home; it's where I fell in love with the game. We have rebranded the team as a tribute to those communities that shaped me and so many others who play, and in recognition of every passionate volleyball fan across our home state," said Larson. "As a person deeply committed to expanding access to volleyball for the next generation, I am excited about what we are building at LOVB Nebraska and the impact we can have statewide on young players, both on and off the court."

A Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, the Hooper native is three-time All-American at the University of Nebraska where she helped the team win a national championship title in 2006, and past assistant coach for the Huskers. Her storied career includes 15 years on the U.S. National team, where she helped lead Team USA to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Also earning two silvers and one bronze, Larson has been named Women's Sports Foundation's Sportswoman of the Year and earned USAV's Female Indoor Player of the year honors twice.

Kirsten Bernthal Booth joins LOVB Nebraska as President of Business Operations, where she will be providing the team with strategic direction and oversee its commercial, partnership, marketing and community outreach efforts, while supporting the team in its mission to increase access to the sport for youth, and create opportunity for the next generation of great Nebraskan volleyball players.

"Volleyball is core to who I am, much like many Nebraskans, so I'm honored to be given this responsibility to unite the state around pro volleyball and redefine pathways for our youth to play professionally in the U.S.," said Booth. "I am excited to work alongside community-minded owners like Jordan and JE Dunn to make this vision a reality under our new identity as LOVB Nebraska."

During her 22-season tenure, Booth turned Creighton Volleyball into a national powerhouse, earning a national seed in the NCAA Tournament for seven out of her final 10 seasons. She was named AVCA Regional Coach of the Year in five of her last 10 seasons and was voted BIG EAST Coach of the Year five times. She is also a past AVCA President and previously served on the AVCA Board of Directors.

As part of their ownership duties, LOVB Nebraska team owners will become equity holders in the league, committed to not only growing their individual team, but the league overall. LOVB will work side-by-side with the group to double down on the growth of Nebraska volleyball, while the league continues to set the pace for professional volleyball played at the highest levels.

"We're excited to further our investment and commitment to Omaha and all of Nebraska through this partnership," said JE Dunn's Chairman Tim Dunn. "From previous sports investments, we know how sports can rally the community together where we live, work, and build. JE Dunn looks forward to expanding the reach of women's sports through LOVB Nebraska to fans of all ages."

The team's new name represents more than a shift in geography - it signals the team's mission to serve every athlete and fan across the Cornhusker State. As part of the announcement, the team is introducing a new mark and a hero video that brings Larson, best known as "The Governor," back to her hometown of Hooper to reflect on the roots that have shaped her legendary career.

The LOVB Nebraska campaign - called "State of Legends" - highlights Nebraska's enduring legacy in the sport and the future being built throughout the state, from community programs and grassroots club athletes from clubs including Premier Nebraska, to high school play and legendary college programs with the Huskers and Blue Jays, to pro competition with legendary stars like Larson, Lexi Rodriguez and Jaali Winters. It also introduces a new website (lovbneb.com), updated social channels (@lovbneb) and statewide advertising running across print, digital, radio and billboards.

"To know Nebraska is to know its importance to the sport of volleyball, so we could not be more excited to introduce an ownership group who wants the team to stand for every Nebraskan," said Rosie Spaulding, President of LOVB Pro. "With Jordan, Kirsten and JE Dunn, and players like Lexi and Jaali who are also firmly rooted in the state, we know that LOVB Nebraska is not just a name-it's a promise that reiterates the team's strong commitment to elevating the game and honoring the communities that have shaped our sport across the state."

LOVB Nebraska is part of LOVB's pioneering model that unites youth, pro and community under one banner-creating clear pathways throughout an athlete's whole journey. With a fanbase as passionate as any in the country and the talent pipeline to match, Nebraska now has a pro team that recognizes its statewide volleyball roots.

LOVB Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Alger, with assistance from leading international law firm Proskauer, led the LOVB Nebraska ownership agreement negotiations.

For more information on LOVB Nebraska, please visit lovbneb.com and follow @lovbneb across social platforms.







