Middle Blocker Chiamaka Nwokolo Joins LOVB Omaha

March 4, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

Middle blocker Chiamaka Nwokolo is joining LOVB Omaha Volleyball in the midst of the team's inaugural season.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Chiamaka was a standout at the University of Pittsburgh from 2019-2023. She was part of the Panthers' first ever NCAA Elite Eight appearance in 2020, first NCAA Final Four appearance in 2021 and led the Panthers back to the national semifinals in 2022 and 2023. The 6-1 middle holds the program's single-season and career hitting percentage records (.392 and .432, respectively) and twice earned Second Team All-ACC honors.

Upon graduation, Chia spent parts of two seasons in the Pro Volleyball Federation after being drafted sixth overall in the league's 2023 draft.

Chiamaka and the rest of LOVB Omaha host LOVB Salt Lake on Thursday, March 6 at 8 p.m. Central. That match will be televised on ESPNU and streamed on ESPN+.

