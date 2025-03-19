Sami Francis Added to LOVB Omaha Roster

March 19, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

Middle blocker Sami Francis has joined LOVB Omaha Volleyball in the midst of the team's inaugural season.

A native of San Diego, California, Sami recently finished up a four-year collegiate career at Stanford University, joining Audriana Fitzmorris as Stanford alumnae on the Omaha roster. Sami earned Second-Team All-American honors in 2024 and nabbed a spot on the All-Pac 12 Team in 2023. The 6-6 middle led Stanford to the NCAA Tournament all four years of her career, reaching the second round in 2021 before going to three straight regional finals.

Sami and the rest of LOVB Omaha play two matches at home this weekend, starting with a 7 p.m. Central showdown against LOVB Austin on Friday, March 21.

