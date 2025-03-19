LOVB Pro Week Eleven: Match Previews

March 19, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOVB Madison - LOVB Salt Lake

Tune in Thursday, March 20th on LOVB Live/Youtube/DAZN at 9:00 PM (ET)

The eleventh week of League One Volleyball's inaugural pro season kicks off with a battle for third place in the season standings between LOVB Madison vs LOVB Salt Lake.

Last week, LOVB Madison catapulted itself from sixth to third place in the season standings after an impressive win against LOVB Omaha in four sets. Meanwhile, LOVB Salt Lake lost a tough five-set match against LOVB Atlanta.

The current series is tied 1-1, with LOVB Madison claiming the in-season victory 3-2 on January 17th in Madison, with LOVB Salt Lake taking a 3-1 victory in the LOVB Classic on February 16th.

Although these teams haven't played in over a month, expect a competitive match with high stakes on the line as these two teams vie for a strong seed in the LOVB Finals.

Players to watch:

Offensive Player of the Week Lauren Carlini led LOVB Madison to an emphatic victory over LOVB Omaha last week, dishing out 50 assists and setting her team to hitting percentage of .450%.

LOVB Salt Lake's Skylar Fields came out swinging against LOVB Atlanta, contributing 25 points to lead her team. She currently ranks fifth overall in the league with 3.87 points per set

LOVB Austin - LOVB Omaha

Tune in Friday, March 21st on ESPN+/LOVB Live at 8:00 PM (ET)

The second match of the week features the Texas vs Nebraska alumni showdown between LOVB Austin and LOVB Omaha.

This week, both teams look to bounce back from a tough week 10 where they lost 3-1 on the road: Omaha to LOVB Madison and Austin to LOVB Houston.

The current series is led by LOVB Austin 2-0: Austin first defeated Omaha in a sweep during the regular season on January 25th, with the second victory coming by a score of 3-1 in the LOVB Classic 3rd place match on February 16th.

Players to watch:

Last week, Madisen Skinner had a match high of 25 points for LOVB Austin against in-state rivals LOVB Houston.

LOVB Omaha's Madi Kubik-Banks had a team high 16 points in the match against LOVB Madison in Week 10.

LOVB Atlanta - LOVB Austin

Tune in to LOVB Live/Youtube on Saturday, March 22nd at 5:30pm (ET)

In the third match of the week, LOVB Atlanta will face LOVB Austin in a rematch from Week 9, where LOVB Atlanta took the match 3-1 - two out of four sets were determined by just 2 points.

In that matchup, one player from each team delivered 20+ point performances: LOVB Atlanta's Danielle Cuttino & LOVB Austin's Logan Eggleston.

The current series is led by LOVB Atlanta 3-0: Atlanta has taken two regular season games as well as a game in the LOVB Classic, all by a score of 3-1.

Players to watch:

Defensive Player of the Week, Kelsey Cook, led LOVB Atlanta to a five-set victory over LOVB Salt Lake with a double-double performance, contributing with 18 kills and 21 digs.

In Week 10, Molly McCage had 14 points and hit .412% for LOVB Austin in their match against LOVB Houston.

LOVB Houston - LOVB Omaha

Tune in to LOVB Live/Youtube on Saturday, March 22nd at 8:00pm (ET)

In the final match of the week, LOVB Omaha will look to defend its home court from another Texas team in second-ranked LOVB Houston.

Last week, LOVB Houston was able to take down top-ranked ranked LOVB Atlanta for a third time this season, and followed it up with their second victory of the week against LOVB Austin.

The current series between these two teams is led by LOVB Houston 2-1. Houston has been able to take the last two matches by a score of 3-0 on February 20th & 3-1 on February 15th during the LOVB Classic. LOVB Omaha prevailed in a sweep against LOVB Houston in their very first match of the season on January 10th.

Players to watch:

In the battle for Texas, LOVB Houston's Anna Pogany tied for a match high 15 digs to help her team defeat LOVB Austin.

Last week, LOVB Omaha's Kimberly Drewniok contributed 14 points on a .391% hitting percentage against LOVB Madison.

