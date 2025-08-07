New Squad Just Dropped for LOVB Madison

August 7, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Madison News Release







LOVB Madison has officially unveiled its 2026 roster, blending some returning faces with international standouts drawn to the growing momentum of professional volleyball in the United States.

Back for the 2026 season, Founding Athlete Lauren Carlini looks to build on an outstanding inaugural year after leading the league in assists and earning Setter of the Year honors. She'll be joined by hometown hero Claire Chaussee, who tallied 130 kills in her first season with Madison, and fellow former Badger Temi Thomas-Ailara, Milica Medved, Mariena Hayden, Ana Beatriz (Bia) Correa and Anna (Stevie) Hall who led Madison in blocks last season.

The new faces on LOVB Madison's roster will excite fans who follow international volleyball. Leading the group is Gong Xiangyu, a three-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist. The opposite hitter brings a wealth of international experience to the right side, and the hardware to prove it. Xiangyu has been a member of the Chinese National Team since 2015 and was named team captain earlier this year. She's led China to numerous international medals, including Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and the 2019 FIVB World Cup title. A six-time Best Opposite in the Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League, Xiangyu also led Jiangsu Zenith Steel to multiple titles, including the 2017 and 2025 league championship and the 2019 AVC Champions League crown.

Returning to the state of Wisconsin is Marquette alumna Anna Haak, who joins the outside hitter group after playing a key role in Austin's inaugural LOVB championship season. Another familiar transfer is libero Anna Pogany, who arrives from LOVB Houston. Both active on their respective national teams, the two Annas provide LOVB Madison with further high level experience.

Additional newcomers include 2020 Olympian Indrė Sorokaitė, Canadian National Team outside hitter Andrea Mitrovic, emerging Mexico National team setter Argentina Ung, eight-year professional middle blocker Annayka Legros and former Nebraska and Long Beach State middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach.

The 2026 LOVB Madison roster will represent nine countries and feature four Olympians boasting three medals among them. With over 15 international club titles and nearly half the roster currently active on their national teams, Madison is raising the level of competition in the Badger State.

Get to know the 2026 LOVB Madison roster the best way possible, by watching them take the court in 8+ home matches this season. Lock in your LOVB Madison Season Membership now to secure the best prices, access exclusive member events and enjoy insider perks all year long.

2026 LOVB Madison Roster

Liberos: Milica Medved, Anna Pogany

Middle Blockers: Ana Beatriz Correa, Anna Hall, Annayka Legros, Callie Schwarzenbach

Outside Hitters: Claire Chaussee, Anna Haak, Mariena Hayden, Andrea Mitrovic, Indrė Sorokaitė

Opposite Hitters: Gong Xiangyu, Temi Thomas-Ailara

Setters: Lauren Carlini, Argentina Ung







