LOVB Madison Home Opener Changed to 4 p.m. CT
Published on January 6, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)
LOVB Madison News Release
MADISON, Wis. - LOVB Madison has shifted its home opener to 4 p.m. CT, setting fans up for a full Saturday of Wisconsin sports before the Green Bay Packers' Wild Card game later in the day.
To thank our fans, we will have a surprise door giveaway. We can't wait to celebrate a Wisconsin-sports filled Saturday with our supporters.
League One Volleyball Stories from January 6, 2026
- LOVB Madison Home Opener Changed to 4 p.m. CT - LOVB Madison
- LOVB Austin Names Visit Cedar Park, Texas Official Partner for First Serve 2026 - LOVB Austin
- League One Volleyball and Chase Team up to Empower Athletes with Financial Skills - LOVB
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LOVB Madison Stories
- LOVB Madison Home Opener Changed to 4 p.m. CT
- UW Health Signs as Official Medical Provider of LOVB Madison for 2026 Season
- LOVB Madison Announces Staff Updates and Expanded Roles
- New Squad Just Dropped for LOVB Madison
- Ultra-Efficient LOVB Madison Wins, Climbs Leaderboard