LOVB Madison Home Opener Changed to 4 p.m. CT

Published on January 6, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Madison News Release







MADISON, Wis. - LOVB Madison has shifted its home opener to 4 p.m. CT, setting fans up for a full Saturday of Wisconsin sports before the Green Bay Packers' Wild Card game later in the day.

To thank our fans, we will have a surprise door giveaway. We can't wait to celebrate a Wisconsin-sports filled Saturday with our supporters.







League One Volleyball Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.