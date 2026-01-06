LOVB Austin Names Visit Cedar Park, Texas Official Partner for First Serve 2026

Home to the team's home arena the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, LOVB Austin will work with Visit Cedar Park to spotlight where to stay and what to explore while watching a match, in the burgeoning destination for professional sports

LOVB today announced Visit Cedar Park, Texas as an official partner for LOVB First Serve 2026. Spotlighting Cedar Park, Texas' rich heritage as a premier destination for professional sports, the partnership will support fans far and wide with recommendations for hotels and local businesses, as they visit the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to witness professional women's volleyball in Austin being played at its highest levels.

"As our league champions in our inaugural season, LOVB Austin has captured the hearts and minds of fans around the globe," said Michelle McGoldrick - Chief Business Officer at LOVB. "To support fans visiting the region, we are excited to partner with Visit Cedar Park to ensure their experience -both in and out of the arena - is exceptional."

LOVB Austin's 2026 roster features two Olympians, 12 athletes with national team experience and an astounding 11 NCAA Division I titles. This includes fan favorite founding athletes, Logan Eggleston and Carli Lloyd, as well as League Finals MVP Madisen Skinner, who finished among the league's top four in points, points per set, kills and kills per set last year. Returning to the squad are blockers Molly McCage and Asjia O'Neal, the defensive duo of Kotoe Inoue and Zoe Jarvis, outside hitter Leah Hardeman and opposites Khat Bell and Juliann Faucette. In addition, the team will be joined by four new powerhouse players, including: Magdalena Jurczyk, who represented Poland at the 2024 Olympic Games, Canadian setter Brie O'Reilly, national championships winner in 2022 and 2023 the University of Texas' Bella Bergmark and Madi Banks, who is transferring from LOVB Nebraska and was a consistent presence at outside hitter for the LOVB Championship finalists.

"We are proud to partner with LOVB Austin, the newest addition to our professional sports scene," said April Walker-Davis,Tourism Marketing Manager, City of Cedar Park, Texas. "Featuring world-class athletes like Olympians and All-Americans, this team brings a high-energy "new adventure" to Cedar Park, Texas. We love seeing fans from all over the region head to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to witness these superstars! The incredible turnouts do more than just fill the stands, it drives direct hotel impact and keeps our local community thriving."







