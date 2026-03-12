Austin Falls in Feisty Four-Set Texas Rivalry Match

Published on March 12, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

HOUSTON, Texas - March 11, 2026 - LOVB Austin fell in four sets to LOVB Houston Wednesday night at the Berry Center in Houston. After taking the opening set and pushing Houston to the limit in a dramatic third set, Austin ultimately lost 25-21, 20-25, 30-28, 25-13.

Austin started the match with a kill from outside hitter Logan Eggleston. A strong block and backcourt defense helped the visitors take control, leading 17-13 at one point, but Houston rallied to secure the first set 25-21.

The reverse happened in the second as Houston started with improved offensive rhythm while Austin struggled with service errors. Austin battled back midway through the set with key defensive saves and a momentum-shifting stuff block from Bella Bergmark, using a nine-point run to turn a 8-13 deficit into a 17-13 lead.. Big swings from Madisen Skinner, including multiple back-row attacks, kept Austin ahead as they took the set, 25-20 and tied the match at one set apiece.

The third set delivered the most intense action of the night with both teams trading runs throughout a tightly contested frame. Austin played scrappy defense and received strong offensive distribution from setter Carli Lloyd, who frequently connected with Asjia O'Neal in the middle. The teams battled through multiple ties late before Skinner delivered a powerful kill to give Austin set point at 24-23.Houston opposite Jordan Thompson answered with one of her own to extend the frame. Both teams then held and turned aside set points, but Houston eventually edged Austin in the marathon frame, 30-28.

Houston carried that momentum into the fourth set, applying consistent pressure from the service line and forcing Austin out of the system. The hosts controlled play and closed out the match with a 25-13 victory.

Skinner led Austin with 20 points on the night, all from the attack. Outside hitter Madi Banks added 14 kills and one ace for 15 total points, and O'Neal added 12, pairing eight kills with four blocks. Libero Kotoe Inoue led Austin's defensive efforts with 20 digs, and Lloyd and Brie O'Reilly combined to make 53 assists and set the team to a .214 attack efficiency.

For Houston, Thompson set LOVB records with 31 kills and 32 total points.

Austin will look to bounce back on Sunday March 15 when they travel to LOVB Madison. That match begins at 2 p.m. Central and will air on ESPN+.







