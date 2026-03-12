Record-Breaking Performance Powers Houston over Austin

HOUSTON, TEXAS - LOVB Houston closed out the regular-season series against LOVB Austin in front of an electric crowd Wednesday night at the Berry Center, defeating its Texas rival in four sets, 25-21, 20-25, 30-28, 25-13.

Feisty from start to finish, the match featured long rallies, momentum swings and one historic individual performance as Houston secured its fourth win of the season against Austin.

The opening set saw Houston jump out to an early lead before Austin flipped the momentum and surged ahead midway through the frame. Houston trailed by as many as six points before steadily chipping away at the deficit. After tying the set at 18-18, Houston seized control down the stretch, with opposite hitter Logan Lednicky delivering the final point to close the set 25-21.

Austin answered in the second set with a strong offensive push and improved defensive play. The visitors turned a tight early exchange into a commanding run midway through the set, building a multi-point advantage that Houston was unable to erase. Austin closed the set 25-20 to even the match at one set apiece.

The third set proved to be the most dramatic of the night. Both teams traded points in a gritty battle that featured 14 ties and several late lead changes. Opposite hitter Jordan Thompson powered a Houston rally, keeping the home side within striking distance with a surge of kills late in the frame. With the set extended deep into extra points, Houston held its composure and finally closed it out 30-28 to regain control of the match.

Houston carried that momentum into the fourth set, turning in its most dominant stretch of the night. The home side quickly built separation with strong serving and efficient attacking, opening a sizable lead that Austin could not overcome. Houston cruised to a 25-13 finish to seal the match.

Thompson, Player of the Match, delivered a historic performance, setting new LOVB single-match records with 31 kills and 32 total points.

"Volleyball is a team sport," Thompson said. "It's so important to have amazing teammates who just don't let up. We fight together the entire time. You have to rely on each other, and it's so powerful when you get to be a part of something that's bigger than yourself and that you can't accomplish on your own."

Outside hitter Jess Mruzik added 13 points with 11 kills, two blocks and two digs, while Madi Rishel contributed nine points and 12 digs. Setter Kaisa Alanko orchestrated the offense with 48 assists and 14 digs while adding a kill and two blocks.

Houston continues its homestand Saturday when it hosts LOVB Atlanta at the Berry Center. Viewers can tune in on Victory+.







