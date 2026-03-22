Houston Drops Road Match to Madison

Published on March 21, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Houston News Release







MADISON, Wisconsin - March 21, 2026 - After clinching the first spot in the LOVB Playoffs on an off day Friday, LOVB Houston saw its momentum slowed Saturday night, falling in straight sets to LOVB Madison, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16, at the Alliant Energy Center.

In a match defined by defensive pressure and disrupted rhythm, Madison controlled the tempo and limited Houston's ability to execute offensively. The home side applied consistent pressure at the net and in the backcourt, forcing Houston out of system and into uncharacteristic errors.

Houston stayed within striking distance early, but was unable to sustain momentum at key points. Madison's block and defensive coverage took away clean scoring opportunities, particularly against opposite hitter Jordan Thompson, who was held below her season average with 10 points on nine kills and one block.

Outside hitters Madi Rishel and Jess Mruzik led Houston offensively with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Rishel added three digs while Mruzik contributed seven digs and one assist. During her first start in a month, middle blocker Jazmine White recorded five points, including two blocks, and Amber Igiede added four points.

While Houston saw balanced contributions across the lineup, the offense never fully settled into a consistent flow as Madison's defensive discipline became more pronounced throughout the match. The third set reflected that control, with Madison dictating play early and closing the match decisively.

"Tough match for us tonight. We know when Madison is healthy, they can fire from all cylinders. ¬© It was tough for us to get a rhythm today and it's a good reality check right before we get into playoffs. Really good job by Madison. Congratulations to them" said head coach Sanja Tomašević.

LOVB Houston returns home to face third-ranked LOVB Salt Lake at the Fort Bend County Epicenter on Wednesday, March 25. First serve is set for 7:30 p.m. Central, with the match streaming on ESPN+.







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