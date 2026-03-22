Atlanta Sweeps Salt Lake, Moves into Second

Published on March 21, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







ATLANTA, Georgia - LOVB Atlanta delivered a composed, efficient performance on Saturday, sweeping LOVB Salt Lake in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22, at Gateway Center Arena. With the win, Atlanta moves to second in the league standings as the postseason approaches.

Atlanta came out of the gate controlling the match from the outset, using balanced offense and steady defense to secure the three-set victory and extend its strong run.

The first set began as Atlanta set the tone early in the opening set, building a comfortable lead behind consistent attacking and disciplined play at the net. Salt Lake kept the match close, trading points but struggling to find rhythm as Atlanta closed the set with ease.

In the second and third sets, Atlanta kept their momentum, keeping Salt Lake within little room to respond as they tightened their offense to push Atlanta into longer rallies. Atlanta responded with timely kills and minimized errors late in the sets to maintain control and complete the sweep.

"Across the board, we were really balanced, so everyone was scoring, and it helped us sideout faster, even if the pass wasn't always there...Rachel was getting everyone involved, so it kept our offense more spread and less predictable," said outside hitter Julia Sangiacamo.

Sangiacamo led the team in points, totaling 13. Ivonee Montano, Magdalena Jehlárová and McKenize Adams combined for 36 points, pouring in 12 each.

Atlanta also dominated the net game with a season-high 14 blocks, including four from Jehlárová. Salt Lake made two blocks. As a team, Atlanta hit .260, compared to .130 for Salt Lake.

Atlanta returns to action next Wednesday, March 25 when they host LOVB Nebraska at Overtime Elite Arena. That 8 p.m. Eastern match will be broadcast live on USA Network.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 21, 2026

Atlanta Sweeps Salt Lake, Moves into Second - LOVB Atlanta

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