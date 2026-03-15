LOVB Atlanta Falls to Red-Hot LOVB Houston

Published on March 14, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







HOUSTON, Texas - LOVB Atlanta Volleyball lost to a red-hot LOVB Houston squad Saturday afternoon, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21, at the Berry Center in Houston.

"Houston was the deserved victor, they played really well, starting from the serve and had a good transition," Atlanta head coach Paulo Coco said. "On the other hand, we did not play our game, and the discipline was not what we expected. We did not show our best volleyball. Let's continue to work for the next match."

Despite the loss, Atlanta (7-7) remains third in the league standings. Houston (11-5) is in first, riding a four-match win streak. The top four teams at the end of the season advance to the LOVB Playoffs, a two-match semifinal round held in Louisville, Kentucky, April 10-12.

Atlanta's best chance at a set win Saturday came in the third where they led much of the middle part of the frame, even as late as 19-17. A 5-0 Houston run flipped the script, however, and not even kills from opposites Carly DeHoog or Ivonee Montaño could prevent Houston from clinching the set 25-21 and the match three sets to none.

Montano led Atlanta with 14 points, 13 from the attack and one block. She's reached 10 or more kills since entering the starting lineup in mid-February. Outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo posted her fourth consecutive match with double-digit kills, landing 10 on a .444 attack percentage. Tallying 30 assists, Rachel Fairbanks set the squad to a .305 efficiency rating, but the team was limited to just a .443 in-system percentage due to tough Houston service.

Houston middle blocker Amber Igiede was named Player of the Match after scoring 14 points on 10 kills, three blocks and an ace. Opposite Jordan Thompson led all players with 18 points - 17 kills - to continue her torrid run through the league's defenses. Houston hit .414 as a team and passed at a .620 clip.

Atlanta continues its road trip Wednesday, March 18, when they face LOVB Nebraska in Omaha. That match, LOVB's Match of the Week, begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will air on USA Network.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 14, 2026

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