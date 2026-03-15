Salt Lake Outlasts Nebraska in Five-Set Home Thriller

Published on March 14, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - March 14, 2026 - One week after being swept on the road by LOVB Nebraska, LOVB Salt Lake settled the score in dramatic fashion Saturday night, defeating Nebraska in five sets (18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 26-28, 15-11) at Bruin Arena.

Match Stats

The rematch delivered a tightly contested battle filled with extended rallies and scrappy defensive plays from both sides. Nebraska controlled the opening set 25-18, but Salt Lake responded with authority, claiming the next two sets behind an aggressive offensive rhythm and steady defensive pressure to take a 2-1 match lead.

Nebraska forced a decisive fifth set after edging Salt Lake 28-26 in a marathon fourth that featured multiple momentum swings late. The deciding frame proved just as intense, with four lead changes and eight tie scores before Salt Lake pulled away down the stretch to secure the 15-11 victory. The atmosphere inside Bruin Arena played a major role throughout the match, with a loud home crowd pushing Salt Lake through the final points of the deciding set.

Outside hitter Claire Hoffman earned Player of the Match honors with a standout performance, finishing with a match-high 23 kills while hitting .550. Alexa Gray added 22 kills and two blocks, while setter Jordyn Poulter orchestrated the offense throughout the night with 56 assists and a .339 setting efficiency. Serena Gray also delivered an efficient performance with 12 kills on a .476 hitting percentage, and Heidy Casanova contributed 12 kills and four blocks.

Salt Lake finished with 71 kills and 12 blocks in the victory, outlasting a Nebraska squad led by Jordan Larson and Kimberly Drewniok, who combined for 41 kills in the loss.

LOVB Salt Lake (9-6) will hit the road next week, traveling to face LOVB Atlanta (7-7) on March 21 at Gateway Center Arena. That match begins at noon Mountain and will be streamed free on Victory+.







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