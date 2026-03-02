Red-Hot Atlanta Wins Fifth Consecutive Match

Published on March 1, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - March 1, 2026 - LOVB Atlanta won its fifth consecutive match Sunday afternoon, beating league-leading LOVB Salt Lake, securing a four-set victory in a 20-25, 25-25, 25-19, 25-22 contest at Gateway Center Arena.

Both teams came out swinging in the opening set, trading points early in a tightly contested battle. Salt Lake eventually created separation late and claimed the set, 25-20.

Atlanta responded with energy in the second set, dictating the tempo and limiting Salt Lake's offensive rhythm. Building an early cushion, Atlanta maintained control throughout and closed out the set with a 25-19 win to even the match.

The third set was claimed by Atlanta with another 25-19 score. Both teams traded leads in the fourth, but Atlanta strung three consecutive points together to take a 15-13 lead, one they never relinquished.

Ivonee Montaño and Julia Sangiacomo powered the offense, combining for 30 total points, 16 from Montaño, 14 from Sangiacomo. McKenzie Adams and Magdalena Jehlárová added 13 points apiece to support the attack. Defensively, Piyanut Pannoy led the team with 15 digs.

LOVB Atlanta is back in action on Thursday, March 5, to face LOVB Salt Lake at Bruin Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. First serve is set for 9 p.m. Eastern, and fans can stream the match live for free on Victory+.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.