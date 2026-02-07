Atlanta Snaps Streak with Sweep

Published on February 7, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







LOVB Atlanta snapped a tough four-match losing streak in convincing fashion with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 26-24) sweep of LOVB Madison at the Alliant Energy Center Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta came out firing in the first two sets, controlling play with aggressive serving and efficient attacking to build early leads and close each frame comfortably. Despite several service errors in the first set, Atlanta used tough defense to keep the momentum.

In the third set, Madison dug in and made it a back-and-forth battle, but Atlanta's offense found the go-ahead points down the stretch to seal the sweep.

"The team is progressing, we are playing well and playing better, game by game, we will get better every time," Coach Paulo Coco said.

Rachel Fairbanks paced the winning effort, tallying f 39 assists and setting Atlanta to a season-high .355 attack efficiency. The second-year pro showed strong all-around play with three kills and seven digs. Opposite Tessa Grubbs led the team 18 points and 15 kills despite going down in the third set with an injury. Middle blocker Magdalena Jehlárová paired nine kills and eight blocks for a season-high 13 points, outside hitter McKenzie Adams added 11 points, including both of Atlanta's two aces, and middle Onye Ofoegbu totaled eight kills and two blocks.

Madison's leading scorer, opposite Temi Thomas-Ailara, led the home team with 14 total points including 13 kills.

With the win, Atlanta moves to 2-5 on the season and into fifth place in the League One Volleyball standings.

"We just know [the tough stretch] was about us, we haven't been playing at the level we are capable of," Jehlárová said., "Tthis win gave us some confidence we needed."

LOVB Atlanta heads to the LOVB Classic next week to face LOVB Nebraska for the second time this season at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. That match takes place Saturday, February 15 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.







