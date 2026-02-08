Houston Rallies Past Austin in Five-Set Thriller

Houston, TX - LOVB Houston outlasted LOVB Austin in a five-set thriller Saturday night, rallying from a two-sets-to-one deficit to secure a hard earned 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-10 victory in a match defined by momentum swings, balanced offense and late-set execution.

Houston set the tone early in the opening frame after Austin jumped out to a 4-1 lead. A five point Houston run quickly flipped the script, fueling a 13-8 advantage midway through the set. Production came from across the lineup, with outside hitters Karin Palgutova and Madi Rishel, middle blocker Rafaela Folie, and opposite hitter Jordan Thompson all contributing on the attack. Houston's defense made it difficult for Austin's go-to scorers Madisen Skinner and Logan Eggleston to find clean looks, and after Austin trimmed the deficit, Folie sealed the 25-20 set with a statement block.

Austin responded in set two, leading wire-to-wire with a balanced offense. Houston mounted a late push with a four-point run to close within two, but Austin closed the door to even the match with a 25-22 win.

Momentum swung further in Austin's favor in the third. The visitors controlled the set from the start, building a 15-6 advantage and tightening defensively at the net. Down two sets to one and facing elimination, Houston steadied itself in the fourth. After trading points early, outside hitter Jess Mruzik ignited the offense with a three-kill run, followed by a Thompson finish that pushed Houston ahead 12-8. Austin fought back to take a brief late lead, but Houston leaned into its depth and distribution. Mruzik and Rishel accounted for four of Houston's final five points, and Folie closed the set at the net to force a decisive fifth.

Houston carried that composure into the tiebreaker, controlling the pace and limiting Austin's opportunities. Thompson led the charge as Houston pulled away for a 15-10 win, completing the comeback and securing the five-set victory.

"What a fun night" head coach Sanja Tomašević said. " It was a high-quality match on both sides of the net, with some really good rallies. Austin did a great job tonight, they came in ready after the last time we played them. Our group was ready to protect the home court. I'm really proud of them."

Thompson tied her season high with 24 points, matching her output from last week's win over Madison. Rishel finished with 16 points, while Folie posted a season-high 13 points, including seven kills and six blocks. Mruzik added 10 points - eight kills and two aces - and setter Kaisa Alanko made 48 assists while setting Houston to a .287 attack efficiency.

Rookie libero Lauren Briseño earned Player of the Match honors after providing spectacular defense and extending rallies. The San Antonio, Texas, native tallied 15 digs on a .833 dig percentage and led Houston's serve receive.

LOVB Houston returns to action Wednesday, February 11, hosting LOVB Nebraska at the Fort Bend County Epicenter. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the match streaming live on Victory+.







