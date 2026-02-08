Austin Drops Five-Set Thriller to Houston on the Road

Houston, TX - LOVB Austin battled through five sets in a thrilling Texas showdown Saturday night, but ultimately fell to LOVB Houston in a hard-fought match (25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-10) at the Berry Center.

Houston set the tone early behind clean offensive execution and strong swings from Jordan Thompson and Karin Palgutova. Madisen Skinner answered for Austin with multiple back-row kills as both teams traded long rallies and scrappy defensive plays. Houston gained control midway through the set, forcing Austin out of system and building a 15-11 advantage. Austin closed the gap late behind Skinner's continued production, but Houston ended the frame with a stuff block to take set one 25-20.

Austin responded in set two with a sharper rhythm offensively and a strong start that created early separation. Brie O'Reilly consistently found Molly McCage in the middle, and Austin's middles took advantage when the team stayed in system. Houston made a late push to close the score to 23-21, but Austin stayed composed and closed the set 25-22 to even the match.

Momentum swung heavily in Austin's favor in set three as the visitors opened on a 6-0 run and controlled the set behind disciplined blocking and aggressive defense. Austin found key block touches to slow down Houston's right-side attack and continued to build separation throughout the frame. Big swings from Madi Banks and Skinner helped Austin close out the set 25-18 to take a 2-1 match lead.

Houston answered in set four in front of a loud home crowd, using smart shot-making and steady offense to regain control. Austin stayed within striking distance through extended rallies and strong net play from Asjia O'Neal, but Houston pulled away late to take the set 25-19 and force a deciding fifth.

Set five opened with both teams trading big kills, but Houston created separation with a run that pushed the lead to 10-7. Austin fought back behind a kill from Logan Eggleston and a clutch ace from rookie Bailey Miller to cut the deficit to one, but Houston responded with timely sideouts and a late ace to reach match point. Houston closed the final set 15-10 to secure the five-set win.

"I am happier with how we competed in that match, I think Houston is really good. They put a lot of pressure on you with their serve and defense" said LOVB Austin Head Coach Erik Sullivan.

LOVB Austin returns to action for the LOVB Classic on February 13th against LOVB Salt Lake in Kansas City, Missouri. That match begins at 6:30 p.m. Central and will be streamed on ESPN+.







