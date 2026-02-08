Drewniok Double-Double Not Enough as Nebraska Falls to Salt Lake

Published on February 7, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

PROVO, Utah - February 7, 2026 - In the first meeting of the season between LOVB Nebraska and LOVB Salt Lake, it was the home team who claimed victory, earning a 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 25-15) win at the Smith Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska (3-4) was unable to capitalize on opposite hitter Kimberly Drewniok's third double-double of the season as the German led all athletes with 21 points and 20 kills, adding on 12 digs to complete the double-double. Libero Lexi Rodriguez continued her streak as the only athlete in the league with 10+ digs in every match this season, recording 14 across the match.

"I think it's really important, like [Coach] Suzie said, to focus on transition work," said Kimberly. "We go step by step and have to be always available, always loud, like communication needs to be there. That's going to be our task for the whole season."

Middle blocker Emily Thater (14p, 10k, 4b) and outside hitter Jaali Winters (11p, 11k) rounded out the remaining Nebraska athletes surpassing 10 points on the afternoon. Setter Gabby Blossom made her first start of the season in place of an injured Laura Dijkema. The two-time All-American set two new personal LOVB career highs with 49 assists and seven digs.

After going in the match, Salt Lake (7-1) had a small slip as the team rotated in 11 players throughout the third set, including starting a new setter of their own in Madi Bugg after Jordyn Poulter exited the game. However, the league leaders pulled it together quickly, cruising to an efficient fourth set victory to close out the match.

"I feel like I say this every week, but I'm really proud of my crew," said Salt Lake head coach Tama Miyashiro. "We were a little banged up, but as we try to reiterate, depth will really help us. We're seeing the benefits of that right now."

Opposite hitter Skylar Fields put on an offensive clinic, going for 18 kills on a .500 hitting efficiency. Outside hitter Claire Hoffman and middle blocker Serena Gray complimented Fields with 14 and 13 kills, respectively, on a night where the most efficient offense didn't seem to skip a beat.

LOVB Nebraska will feature in the last match prior to the 2026 LOVB Classic. The team heads to the Lone Star State to take on LOVB Houston on Wednesday, February 11. The match is set to start at 7 p.m. Central and will be broadcast on Victory+.







