LOVB Nebraska Expands Ownership Group with Local Sports and Business Leaders

Published on January 15, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Nebraska has announced the expansion of its ownership group, welcoming a distinguished group of Nebraska-based sports and business leaders who believe deeply in this state, its unmatched passion for sports, and volleyball as one of Nebraska's most enduring cultural pillars.

Joining the ownership group are Kyle Korver, Zach Wiegert, Kirsten Bernthal Booth and Erik Booth, Darin and Libby Ruf, and Kyle Salem and Neely Fedde Salem. Together, the group brings deep local ties, proven leadership, and a shared belief in the long-term future of professional volleyball in Nebraska.

There are few places in the country where sports matter the way they do in Nebraska, and even fewer where volleyball holds the same generational significance. From packed high school gyms to historic college crowds and record-setting moments on the national stage, Nebraska has consistently shown up for the sport. LOVB Nebraska was built with that reality in mind.

This ownership expansion reflects a deliberate, long-term strategy: invest locally, build thoughtfully, and create a professional volleyball organization designed to last for generations.

"Nebraska understands commitment, loyalty, and building things the right way," said Korver. "LOVB Nebraska reflects that mindset. This is about creating something meaningful that will be here for a long time."

Former Nebraska Cornhusker National Champion and NFL captain Zach Wiegert echoed the importance of doing this work intentionally. "Nebraska fans are knowledgeable and invested. That's why building a strong foundation matters. LOVB Nebraska is taking a smart, strategic approach that positions this team, and this league, for long-term success."

The announcement also marks the continued evolution of Kirsten Bernthal Booth's leadership role, as she joins ownership alongside her ongoing work as President of Business Operations.

"I've seen firsthand what we are building here," Booth said. "Volleyball has changed my life and the support that the state of Nebraska has for it is unmatched. I know what we are building will be here for generations to come and Erik and I are so proud to be a part of it. "

Omaha native and MLB standout, Darin Ruf emphasized the opportunity to inspire the next generation. "Sports shaped my life, and Nebraska shaped who I am. LOVB Nebraska has the opportunity to give young athletes something to aspire to, right here at home."

Kyle Salem shared why he and his wife chose to invest. "Nebraska has become the epicenter of high-level volleyball in the United States, and Neely and I are excited to help ensure the highest level of competition plays here. This is an opportunity to build something that positively impacts the community for years to come."

Neely Fedde Salem added, "Like many women who grew up in Nebraska, I became a volleyball fan decades ago. It's a privilege to help grow opportunities for these exceptionally talented athletes to play the sport they love in a state full of true volleyball fans."

The group joins Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson, who remains actively involved as an owner and leader.

The group joins Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson, who remains actively involved as an owner and leader.

Together, the ownership group reflects LOVB Nebraska's vision: a professionally run, community-rooted organization built with the world's top athletes, and a commitment to serving Nebraska's volleyball community for generations to come.







