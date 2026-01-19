Timely Runs Power Nebraska to Sweep over Atlanta

OMAHA, Nebraska - On a night where they were outkilled 33-26, LOVB Nebraska took advantage of 12 opposing service errors and timely late-set runs en route to a 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-20) sweep against LOVB Atlanta Sunday night at Baxter Arena.

Nebraska (2-2) surged late in all three sets, ending on a 6-1, 7-2, and 6-2 run, respectively. This was a huge step in the right direction after struggling in the red zone less than 48 hours ago.

"It's actually funny, because before [Friday's] match, Lexi and I were talking about how...we were a little too outcome-focused," said opposite hitter Kimberly Drewniok. "Before this match today, we said we just want to have fun and go step-by-step. Being in the moment, being where our feet are, just go for it ball by ball. It was a really good improvement today."

Serving was another big point of topic as Atlanta (1-2) committed 12 errors at the line compared to Nebraska's four. Nebraska also tied their club record for most aces in a single match with seven while Atlanta only recorded three aces on the night.

"I thought we played well in a lot of phases," said Nebraska head coach Suzie Fritz. "But specific to serving, which I talk about a lot, and just trying to get more out of that in an effort to be a better transition team ... that was the difference between us and them."

Kimberly led all athletes on the court in points (15), kills (12), and digs (12), notching her first Player of the Match award this season. Libero Lexi Rodriguez recorded her fourth straight match with double-digit digs, providing key defensive plays late in sets one and two.

Atlanta was led offensively by middle blocker Tia Jimerson, who had 11 kills. LOVB Next outside hitter Eva Hudson and opposite hitter Tessa Grubbs both recorded eight kills on the night.

"We lost that [first] set and lost our confidence in the game," said Atlanta head coach Paulo Coco. "I take responsibility with some changes we had and it not work well today. Let's work for the next one."

LOVB Nebraska and LOVB Atlanta will meet again in one week, this time in the Peach State. That match is slated for a 5 p.m. Central start time and will be broadcast on ESPN 2 on Sunday, January 25.







