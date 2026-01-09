Last Serve: Jordan Larson to Conclude Playing Career at End of Season

After 21 years of service, the Governor is stepping down.

Jordan Larson, arguably the greatest volleyball player from the United States, has announced that the 2026 LOVB Nebraska Volleyball season will be her last as a professional athlete.

"I still love the game immensely," Jordan said at a press conference on Friday. "As I've gotten older, there's more pieces that come with it. I'm living on house money, every day is an absolute blessing...It seems like the time to celebrate what volleyball is doing in the state and how we can continue to grow the sport."

Best known for her career with the U.S. National Team, Jordan is one of three volleyball athletes in history with four Olympic medals. She captained the squad to its first-ever Olympic gold medal in 2021, earning MVP and Best Outside Hitter honors in Tokyo.

Fittingly, it was her kill that clinched gold.

She also led the U.S. to silver medals in 2012 and 2024 and bronze in 2016 for what is by far the country's best run of Olympic success.

Away from the Games, Jordan helped the U.S. win a historic first World Championship in 2014, back-to-back-to-back titles in the first three Volleyball Nations Leagues, and so many more podium finishes along the way.

"When we throw out the word GOAT, we are truly looking at the best volleyball player to ever played for our country on the female side," Kirsten Bernthal Booth, LOVB Nebraska President of Business Operations, said about Jordan. "There was much more than physical ability. There was drive. She is one of the most humble and kind people."

While she shines on the world stage, the Hooper, Nebraska, native is an even bigger icon in her home state. She is, after all, the Governor; a moniker well-earned after an illustrious four-year collegiate career at the University of Nebraska. Jordan led the Huskers to an NCAA Division I title in 2006 and runner-up in 2005. With her on the team, Nebraska always earned at least a top-five finish.

Jordan earned three All-American honors and Academic All-American her senior year. The 2008 Big 12 Player of the Year finished her Nebraska career with a school-record 186 aces and among the program's top 10 in both kills and digs.

In 2017, Nebraska retired her jersey. She was inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.

"[I'm] recognizing how special it is to be home and to be able to do this in front of a state that really loves volleyball," Jordan said. "It's amazing, I was 12 playing club here at Premier. Now you look at the facility, I never would have fathomed it. I go around to all these clinics and I say you can now play 10 minutes from home, your family can be part of it. I have my community back."

Jordan also had a prolific pro career overseas, playing for the biggest clubs and winning the biggest titles. She twice won the CEV Champions League - one with Eczacıbaşı, one with Dinamo Kazan - and also took Eczacıbaşı to a Club World Championship title. She's been an MVP in Europe, Best Outside Hitter in Turkey, national or league champion in China, Russia and the U.S. Jordan has done it all...

Even launching a league, as she's done as one of LOVB's Founding Athletes. Even owning a team, joining LOVB Nebraska's ownership group during the offseason.

Yes, Jordan Larson has done everything on a volleyball court in her career. And on Saturday, April 4, in front of her home crowd, she'll take one last serve.







