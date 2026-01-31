LOVB Nebraska Invites Fans to Help Shape Team Identity Through Community-Led Naming Process

Published on January 30, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Nebraska News Release







LOVB Nebraska has announced a community-led process that will shape the team's official nickname and kicking off at tonight's home match at 7 p.m Central at Baxter Arena.

Fans will be invited to submit name ideas along with the reasoning behind them. Submissions will be reviewed through legal and brand considerations before a curated list is opened to public voting.

LOVB Nebraska is inviting fans to help shape the team's future by sharing ideas for the official team name. In a state where fans have defined the culture of volleyball, this is a chance to carry that passion forward as part of the team's identity.

"This is about listening to the community and choosing something that reflects Nebraska values and will stand the test of time," said Kirsten Bernthal Booth, LOVB Nebraska President of Operations.

Submissions will be evaluated based on alignment with Nebraska values, authenticity, longevity and the strength of the rationale behind each idea.

LOVB Nebraska will retain its primary logo and colors. To submit an idea, please visit lovbneb.com/nameyourteam.







League One Volleyball Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.