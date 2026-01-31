LOVB Madison Falls Short in Five Set Showdown

Published on January 30, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Omaha, Neb. - LOVB Madison fell short to LOVB Nebraska in yet another five-set match, the seventh of the season for the league (19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 16-14).

Match Stats

"We talk a lot about playing with a certain character, and we continue to do that. As a coach I'm proud of the girls for the way they're fighting, we just got to be a little bit better and improve on the skills we work

on everyday, and we're going to get there," said head coach Matt Fuerbringer.

The night opened with a roaring welcome home for Rebekah Allick and Callie Schwarzenbach from the Nebraska crowd. That early energy didn't last long, as LOVB Madison quickly took control of the opening set, quieting the arena behind a strong start from Temi Thomas-Ailara, who posted three kills, an ace, and a block. The set ended emphatically with a bang from the arm of Rebekah Allick.

Offensive productivity slowed in the second set as LOVB Nebraska jumped out early, but Madison battled back despite the home crowd's efforts. Trailing 17-24, Madison turned up the pressure with strong blocking and aggressive serving, clawing its way back to within two before the comeback ultimately fell just short as Nebraska closed out the set.

The struggles carried into the third set despite a spark from Mariena Hayden, who put together a key service run starting at 7-11 that included three aces. Hayden turned in a career night in the set, finishing with three aces, two kills, and a block. Late momentum swung briefly when Lauren Carlini added two blocks to close the gap to 21-24, but the comeback attempt again fell short as the set slipped away.

After a few more lineup adjustments, LOVB Madison found a way in the fourth set and forced the match to a decisive fifth. Annayka Legros provided an immediate impact off the bench, finishing with six kills and two blocks to help extend the night. Ultimately, Madison came up just short as Nebraska was powered by a record-breaking performance from Ana Carolina da Silva, who posted 10 blocks and seven kills, while Jordan Larson added 17 points on 14 kills, an ace, and two blocks.

Next up, LOVB Madison stays on the road as they head to Houston to face LOVB Houston at the Berry Center on Sunday, February 1, at 5:30 p.m. CT. Tickets are available for purchase, or fans can watch the match on ESPN2.







