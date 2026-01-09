Introducing the Kae Community Award

One of volleyball's greatest players, Jordan Larson, has announced that the 2026 LOVB Nebraska season will be her last as a player.

Throughout her career, Jordan has represented the very best of volleyball, whether in college, as a professional or on the Olympic stage, where she represented Nebraska around the world.

She's won more honors, championships and medals that we can count, but those accolades only tell part of the story.

What truly sets Jordan apart is how she has always led: with humility, toughness, an unwavering commitment to her teammates, and a commitment to inspiring the next generation.

As Jordan steps away as a player at the end of the season and guides this team in a new role as co-owner, we felt it was only right to honor Jordan in a way that reflects what she stands for - family, friends and love for the entire volleyball community in Nebraska.

For that reason, LOVB Nebraska is proud to introduce the Kae Community Award, named in honor of Jordan's mom Kae.

"My mom, she lit up the space she was always in," Jordan remembers, "but my dad and stepdad were also a part of that as well, so supportive of whatever I needed. There've been so many people around that have helped me to get where I needed to go, and it's important to celebrate them."

Kae made sacrifices big and small to help Jordan pursue and realize her volleyball dreams. Through unwavering support, selflessness and belief, Kae helped shape not only the elite athlete Jordan has become, but also the person she is today.

But Kae isn't alone. Every volleyball athlete from juniors to pros have people who've supported their athletes like Kae did Jordan. Those stories of selflessness, belief and support are what we're honoring with the Kae Community Award

"The amount of phone calls, tears, conversations to be had, that's where the success happens as well," Jordan continued. "It's not just the individual, it's all the community. It's really important to carry on her name."

Nominations open today, and LOVB will recognize six individuals who, like Kae, have gone above and beyond to support another's volleyball journey, and through their actions, have made a lasting difference in the lives of others.







