LOVB Atlanta Falls in Three to Nebraska

Published on January 18, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - LOVB Atlanta had its opportunities during a tightly contested match at LOVB Nebraska Sunday night but fell 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-20) at Omaha's Baxter Arena.

Nebraska used late runs to win every set, even turning aside three Atlanta set points in a dramatic opening frame.

"We lost the first set and lost our confidence in the game," said head coach Paulo Coco.

Middle blocker Tia Jimerson had a strong individual performance for the visitors, finishing with 11 kills on .588 hitting, while opposite Tessa Grubbs added eight kills and two blocks to also reach double-digit points. Earning a starting role for the first time in her young career, outside hitter Eva Hudson landed eight kills, five digs and one block.

Nebraska benefitted from a balanced offense with opposite Kimberly Drewniok leading the match with 15 points: 12 kills, two aces and a block. Outside hitter Jordan Larson scored 11 times and middle blocker Emily Thater 10.

"Focusing on energy and consistency will be a big thing for us this week," Jimerson said. "We need to get right back to it."

Atlanta will have that chance next Sunday, January 25 by hosting the same LOVB Nebraska team. That match begins at 6 p.m. Eastern at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta. Tickets are now available, and it'll be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.







