Atlanta Sweeps Nebraska, Holds Onto Third Place

Published on March 18, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - After two consecutive losses, LOVB Atlanta bounced back Wednesday night with a sweep against LOVB Nebraska (25-22, 26-24, 25-23), keeping hold of third place in the League One Volleyball standings.

Atlanta came out firing with a 5-1 run in the first set and kept the pace taking set one. Outside hitter Mckenzie Adams, opposite hitter Ivonne Montano and outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo dominated the court with 19 points combined in the first set.

"Very important tough win. We were so close on points in sets, but proud of our team having a great attitude in the difficult moments," Atlanta head coach Paulo Coco said. "We made less mistakes and better decisions, which will make us stronger as a team."

Atlanta continued that momentum into the second, winning in an extra point. In the third, they used a late 6-0 run to close out the match 25-23.

Named Player of the Match, Adams led all players with 18 points (14 kills, three aces, and one block). Montano had 10 points with nine kills and a block, and middle blocker Tia Jimerson finished with eight points: three blocks and five kills.

Opposite hitter Kimberly Drewniok led Nebraska with 14 points, 12 kills, and veteran Jordan Larson finished the match with 12 points and 10 kills

Atlanta is back on home turf on Saturday, March 21, at 5 p.m. Eastern when they host LOVB Salt Lake at Gateway Center Arena. That begins a three-match homestand that continues on March 25 at Overtime Elite Arena and March 28at McCamish Pavilion. Tickets are on sale now at lovbatl.com







League One Volleyball Stories from March 18, 2026

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