LOVB Atlanta Falls in Thrilling Five-Set Finale

Published on April 4, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - Hosting LOVB Houston in a highly anticipated regular season finale, LOVB Atlanta fell just short in a five-set thriller, 25-16, 15-25, 34-36, 25-21, 15-9.

Despite the loss, Atlanta (11-9) secured the No. 2 seed at next week's LOVB Playoffs. Houston (13-7) will be the top seed after clinching the regular-season title with a first-set victory.

Houston took control early to claim the first set, but Atlanta responded emphatically in the second set, using a 7-1 run to seize momentum and keep Houston on its heels. Now up 14-7 in the frame, Atlanta closed on another strong run, holding Houston to just 15 points to even the match.

The third set delivered one of the most exciting moments of the season. Atlanta carried its momentum forward and built an early lead, but Houston battled back to tie the score at 23-23. The teams traded points before Atlanta edged out a dramatic 36-34 victory to take a 2-1 match lead. It was the second-longest set in LOVB history and the longest Atlanta's been part of.

Houston recovered and won the fourth, 25-21, to force a fifth set. In that fifth, the teams traded points early, but Houston won seven of the final nine points to clinch the match.

Opposite Ivonee Montaño led Atlanta offensively with a standout performance, tallying 25 points, paring a team-high 22 kills with three consecutive aces in the third set. Hudson followed with 17 points, contributing 15 kills and 10 digs in a strong all-around effort. Tia Jimerson and McKenzie Adams combined for 30 total points.

"We have to be prepared for three teams," said head coach Paulo Coco about the upcoming postseason. "It's important to have the right mindset and understand that we have a lot of young players, but this is a great opportunity for us to show up and do our best. There have been a lot of changes this season, and a lot of growth for everyone.

"I hope they believe in themselves because they are very good, they can play against everyone, just show up and do our best, play as a team, and that's the way we have to work."

The top four League One Volleyball teams will now compete in the postseason over three days at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. Atlanta and third-seeded LOVB Austin will open play at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 10. The second match of their two-match series will take place Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. Eastern.







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