LOVB Austin Clinches Playoff Berth in Five-Set Thriller over Nebraska

Published on April 4, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







OMAHA, Nebraska - After entering the week sitting fifth in the league standings, LOVB Austin delivered when it mattered most, clinching a playoff spot with a, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10, victory over LOVB Nebraska on the road.

Match Stats

"Really proud of our group...I love that we are just a unit right now...When we are in tough positions, we don't shrink in those moments and go through and do what we do" said LOVB Austin head coach Erik Sullivan.

In a hostile away environment and with postseason implications on the line, Austin rose to the occasion behind a historic performance from Madisen Skinner. Skinner recorded a league-record 34 points, earning Player of the Match honors.

The match opened with intensity on both sides of the net as each team played with urgency. Tough serving runs and aggressive swings defined the early moments, and Nebraska's offense found momentum late. A late net call gave Nebraska the opener, 25-22.

Nebraska continued to apply pressure but Austin found answers. Logan Eggleston stepped up with big swings in the second. Austin controlled much of the set before a late Nebraska surge tied things at 24-24. From there, Eggleston delivered in the clutch, and Austin closed it out 26-24 to even the match.

In the third, Austin earned separation behind a balanced attack and improved defensive play. Skinner caught fire from the back row, while Asjia O'Neal made her presence felt at the net with a key block to extend the lead. Austin pulled away late to take the set 25-19.

Austin came out aggressive in the fourth, but serving errors opened the door for Nebraska. The home team surged ahead midway through the set and held on to win, 25-22, to force a decisive fifth set.

With the season on the line, Austin delivered its strongest response. After a brief early deficit, Skinner took over, dominating from the back row and igniting a crucial run. Austin grabbed control at the switch, leading 8-7 and never looked back. Skinner continued to find seams in the defense, powering Austin to a 15-10 victory and securing the playoff berth.

Madisen Skinner was across all phases of the match. Of her record-breaking 34 points, 28 were kills (on a .311 attack efficiency), and she added four blocks and two aces. Eggleston complemented with 17 points on an efficient hitting night, and O'Neal added nine kills, five blocks and an ace. Behind it all, setter Carli Lloyd orchestrated the offense seamlessly, guiding Austin to one of its most complete wins of the season.

With the win, LOVB Austin advances to the semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky at Freedom Hall. The tournament's third seed, Austin will face No. 2 LOVB Atlanta on April 10 at 3 p.m. Central on Victory+ and April 11 at 5 p.m. Central on ESPN2, with a spot in the LOVB Championship on the line. Should each team win one match apiece, a golden set to 15 points will immediately follow the second match.

The LOVB Championship will take place April 16 and 18 in Long Beach, California.







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