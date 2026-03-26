Atlanta Falls Short against Nebraska in Five-Set Thriller

Published on March 26, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







ATLANTA, Georgia - March 25, 2026 - Up two sets to none, LOVB Atlanta looked sure to secure their third straight victory Wednesday night, but visiting LOVB Nebraska rallied to stun Atlanta with a 17-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-10 reverse sweep loss.

Despite the loss, Atlanta remains well positioned to clinch a spot in next month's LOVB Playoffs. They can do so with a win Saturday, March 28 when they host LOVB Madison at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion.

Atlanta's offensive prowess continued into the second set, leaving Nebraska with little opportunity to establish consistency. Atlanta combined strong defensive play with an efficient offense, posting a .448 hitting efficiency in the set and cruising to a 2-0 match lead.

In a competitive third set, Nebraska jumped out to an early lead while Atlanta continued to trade points to stay within reach. Atlanta used a late surge to tie the score at 18, but Nebraska held on to take the set, 25-22.

Nebraska carried that momentum into the fourth, maintaining offensive pressure to extend the match to a fifth set. In the final set, Atlanta stayed within striking distance - the frame was tied as late as 8-8 - but Nebraska surged ahead to take the set and the come-from-behind win.

"We stopped doing the things we were working on...If we don't give the pressure, they're [Nebraska] going to play with freedom," said Atlanta head coach Paulo Coco. "We don't have time to waste, we have to learn fast and change for Saturday."

Middle blocker Magdalena Jehlárová set season highs with 16 points and 11 kills while making four blocks for the second match in a row. Opposite Ivonee Montaño led Atlanta with 20 points, all kills, and fellow middle Tia Jimerson posted 10 kills and one block. Sangiacomo reached double figures with eight kills and two blocks.

For Nebraska, outside hitter Anne Buijs earned Player of the Match honors with 23 kills, a .488 attack efficiency, 12 digs and three blocks.

Saturday's match against LOVB Madison will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern and be streamed on ESPN+.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 26, 2026

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