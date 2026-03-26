Synergy Sports Capital, Led by Former NFL Players Terrence C. Murphy Senior and Reggie Bush, Acquires LOVB Salt Lake

Published on March 26, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Salt Lake News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA / HOUSTON, TX - League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced that Synergy Sports Capital, the $150 million private equity fund led by former NFL players Terrence C. Murphy Sr. and Reggie Bush, has made a strategic investment in the league to acquire operating rights for LOVB Salt Lake.

The investment builds on the momentum of Synergy Sports Capital's recently announced inaugural fund, which focuses on acquiring controlling stakes in high-growth emerging sports leagues and teams. As part of the investment, Synergy will assume operating rights to LOVB's Salt Lake team.

Murphy, a Park City, Utah, part-time resident and youth club volleyball parent whose daughter plays with LOVB's Houston Skyline The Woodlands, has been a longtime believer in LOVB's youth-to-pro model. Through Synergy Sports Capital, Murphy, Bush, and their partners plan to expand resources for the Salt Lake team while deepening its ties to one of the country's most passionate volleyball communities.

Unlike traditional sports leagues, LOVB operates a fully integrated volleyball ecosystem that connects youth clubs, collegiate recruiting pathways, and professional competition under one national brand. The model allows athletes to develop through elite club systems, compete at the collegiate level, and pursue professional careers in the U.S., while current pro athletes reconnect with youth clubs as mentors to the next generation.

"When we look for owners, we look for leaders who see what this league can become, not just what it is today," said Sandra Idehen, Commissioner of LOVB Pro. "Terrence, Reggie, and the Synergy team understand the journey of elite athletes, the cultural power of sports, and how to build businesses that last. Their investment in LOVB and leadership of the Salt Lake team strengthens our foundation as we build the next great professional league in America."

Founded to acquire controlling stakes in dynamic sports ventures, Synergy Sports Capital views LOVB as a cornerstone platform within its investment strategy focused on emerging sports leagues.

"Salt Lake has everything you want in a winning organization - a talented team with great chemistry, a passionate and growing sports market, and a culture that values grit and competitiveness," said Terrence C. Murphy Sr., Founder and Managing Partner of Synergy Sports Capital. "As a volleyball dad, this sport means a lot to me personally, and the opportunity to help build something special here made this the right fit. Our goal is to create one of the toughest home-court environments in the league."

LOVB Salt Lake debuted in January 2025 and is now in its second season, with the league quickly attracting many of the sport's top international athletes. One in five LOVB players is an Olympian, 75% have national team experience, and athletes represent more than 21 countries.

The Salt Lake roster features two-time Olympic medalists Jordyn Poulter and Haleigh Washington, Japan's 2024 Olympian and reigning LOVB Libero of the Year Manami Kojima, and local standouts including University of Utah All-American Dani Drews and BYU All-Americans Roni Jones-Perry and Mary Lake. The team also added 2025 NCAA champion and All-American Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (Texas A&M) and BYU All-American Alexa Gray this season.

"Synergy is exactly the kind of ownership group we look to partner with as LOVB grows," said Stephanie Alger, Chief Growth Officer of League One Volleyball. "They understand both the opportunity in professional women's volleyball and what it takes to build successful teams, combining athlete leadership with strong investment experience."

Utah is one of the nation's deepest volleyball talent pools, with nearly 1,000 athletes competing across local LOVB youth clubs, including Club V Volleyball and Club 801 Volleyball. The state's pipeline also includes leading NCAA Division I programs such as BYU, Utah, and Utah State, along with strong programs at Utah Valley, Southern Utah, Utah Tech and Weber State.

For more information about LOVB Salt Lake, please visit: https://www.lovb.com/teams/lovb-salt-lake-volleyball.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.