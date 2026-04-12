LOVB Salt Lake Sweeps Houston, Wins Golden Set Thriller to Advance to Championships

Published on April 12, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Salt Lake News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - April 12, 2026 - LOVB Salt Lake advanced to the LOVB Finals after defeating LOVB Houston in a decisive golden set Sunday at Freedom Hall. Salt Lake forced the winner-take-all frame with a straight-set victory (25-20, 25-23, 25-13) before securing the series with a 19-17 win in the golden set.

Match and Golden Set Stats

"After the match, I didn't have many words. There were a lot of emotions - just pure joy," said head coach Tama Miyashiro. "I'm really proud of this group. To stay with it after some tough losses and matches that didn't go our way, that's not easy as a professional. This group stayed the course."

That golden set, the most dramatic 36 points of the season, featured 14 tie scores and five overturned set points. Neither team led by more than two points, and each hit at least .297. Houston had a set point of its own at 17-16 after a Salt Lake attack error, but Salt Lake made the next three points - kills from Serena Gray, Claire Hoffman and Heidy Casanova - to clinch the set and the series.

"It was really rewarding to see our game plan come together and to watch this group battle and stay in it," Miyashiro said. "The golden set adds a dramatic element, and to come out on top in that moment was special."

With the golden set victory, LOVB Salt Lake advances to the LOVB Championship in Los Angeles on April 16 and April 18. They'll take on defending champions LOVB Austin, who beat Atlanta in a golden set on Saturday.

Both championship matches will be streamed on USA Network.

Alexa Gray led Salt Lake with 16 points in the three-set victory, including 14 kills and an ace, and added three kills in the golden set. Heidy Casanova delivered 14 kills in the match and elevated her play late, adding five kills in the deciding frame (stats in the golden set do not figure into the match totals). Serena Gray recorded 13 points on 12 kills in the sweep and contributed four more kills in the golden set, remaining a steady offensive force throughout. Claire Hoffman added 10 points, including six kills and three blocks, and chipped in three kills in the final set.

"We played a really solid match against them the other night, and the focus was to come out, make a few adjustments and trust what we know and each other. It was really cool to see everyone rise to the occasion," Salt Lake setter Jordyn Poulter said after the match. "That was one of our cleanest matches of the season, which is exactly what you want at this point of the year."

Poulter set the team to a blistering .416 attack efficiency during the match. Salt Lake hit .306 in the extra frame.







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