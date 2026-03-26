LOVB Salt Lake Falls to Houston in Three Sets

Published on March 26, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Salt Lake News Release







HOUSTON, Texas - March 25, 2026 - LOVB Salt Lake dropped a straight-set decision to LOVB Houston on Wednesday night (25-20, 25-21, 25-15) at Fort Bend County Epicenter, as Houston's offensive efficiency and blocking presence proved decisive.

Houston set the tone early in the opening frame, building separation behind strong play at the net and consistent attacking. Salt Lake battled to stay within reach but was unable to close the gap late as Houston took the set, 25-20.

The second set was more competitive, with Salt Lake finding better rhythm offensively and extending rallies. The visitors stayed within striking distance throughout, but Houston again executed late, capitalizing on key swings to secure a 25-21 win and take a 2-0 match lead.

In the third, Houston maintained control, using sustained pressure from the service line and efficient offense to pull away early. Salt Lake continued to compete defensively but could not recover as Houston closed out the match, 25-15.

"Any momentum we found, Houston had an answer," Salt Lake head coach Tama Miyashiro said. "We weren't able to sustain a long enough stretch. Credit to them-they were strong at the net-but we also have to make better choices. I believe in our group, and we'll keep battling."

Serena Gray led Salt Lake with 11 kills on a .579 hitting percentage, while Claire Hoffman added 10 kills. Tori Dixon contributed five kills on an efficient clip, and libero Manami Kojima anchored the back row with 16 digs. Setter Jordyn Poulter directed the offense throughout the match.

LOVB Salt Lake (9-8) will look to regroup as they continue their road stretch to face LOVB Nebraska (9-9) on March 28 at Baxter Arena. That match begins at 3:30 p.m. Mountain and will be streamed on ESPN+.







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