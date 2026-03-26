Houston Sweeps Salt Lake to Strengthen Grip on Top Spot

Published on March 26, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Houston News Release







HOUSTON, Texas - LOVB Houston delivered a statement performance Wednesday night, sweeping LOVB Salt Lake 25-20, 25-21, 25-15 at the Fort Bend County Epicenter.

In a matchup between two contenders for the regular season title, Houston controlled the tempo with balanced offense, disciplined defense and efficient execution, closing out the regular season home slate with authority.

Houston led nearly every statistical category, out-hitting Salt Lake .359 to .172, out-digging them 54-40, and out-passing 2.43 compared to 2.23. The result was Houston's seventh sweep of the year as they advanced to 12-6 and one match closer to clinching the regular season title.

MVP candidate opposite hitter Jordan Thompson once again paced Houston. She scored 27 points - 24 kills, three aces - on the night. With an ace in the third set, she became the first player in LOVB history to reach 400 points in a season.

Setter Kaisa Alanko orchestrated the offense effectively throughout the match, consistently putting hitters in position to score while Houston's block, led by middle blockers Amber Igiede and Jazmine White, helped limit Salt Lake's opportunities. White was one of four Houston athletes to score seven points on the night, and Alanko added three herself.

"We're really fired up right now," White said after the match "We're working on improving. We know that we can't relax because any team can win on any given day. That is the mentality that's gotten us to first place. We just want to fight every single match and hope it goes our way because in this league you have to give your best."

LOVB Houston now heads on the road for the final week of the regular season, traveling to face LOVB Nebraska on Wednesday, April 1 at Baxter Arena. First serve is set for 7 p.m. Central and will be broadcast on USA Network as the LOVB Match of the Week.







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