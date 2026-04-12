Houston's Season Concludes with Semifinal Loss to Salt Lake

Published on April 12, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Houston News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - April 12, 2026 - LOVB Houston's postseason run came to an end Sunday afternoon after falling to LOVB Salt Lake in the golden set at Freedom Hall.

Despite a valiant effort, Houston was unable to overcome Salt Lake in the golden set after they were swept 3-0 in the second match of the two-match semifinal series. Salt Lake secured its spot in the LOVB Championship with the victory, while Houston concluded its season as the league's regular season champion.

"Tough one. I wish we had shown up for the whole match the way we showed up in that golden set. I can't put into words why we didn't, but I'm proud of the fight and that [extra] set," said head coach Sanja Tomašević. "Salt Lake did a good job today and props to them. It's sad that the season ends this way. We're done, but we're going to learn, and we're going to grow, and there's a lot of potential on this team. I'm super proud of everybody on our team, and I'm looking forward to the future."

Houston entered the day with momentum after claiming the opening match of the semifinal series on Friday. Salt Lake responded with strong defense and an efficient attack, sweeping the second match of the series to force and ultimately win the golden set.

That golden set, the most dramatic 36 points of the season, featured 14 tie scores and five overturned set points. Neither team led by more than two points, and each hit at least .297. Houston had a set point of its own at 17-16 after a Salt Lake attack error, but Salt Lake made the next three kills to clinch the set and the series.

Opposite Jordan Thompson led Houston's offense with 24 points on the day, including eight in the golden set alone. Middle blocker Amber Igiede added 12 points, outside hitter Madi Rishel contributed 10 kills and 10 digs and setter Kaisa Alanko controlled the offense with 41 assists.

Despite the loss, Houston's season was marked by historic achievements. The team captured the LOVB regular season championship and secured multiple league honors, including Thompson's MVP award, Igiede's Middle Blocker of the Year, and Alanko's Setter of the Year. With 27 wins over the first two years of League One Volleyball, Houston is guaranteed to enter season two as the winningest LOVB team.







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