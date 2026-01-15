Atlanta Claims First Home Victory against Austin

Published on January 15, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







ATLANTA, Georgia - January 14, 2026 - LOVB Atlanta welcomed LOVB Austin in a rematch for their first home game of the season, clinching the first season win, 3-1 (25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23) after falling short on Sunday. Atlanta powered throughout the first sets, leaving little room for Austin to answer.

Atlanta opened the match with a thrilling first set after allowing Austin to take an early lead. Atlanta responded with a strong offensive system, setting the tempo late and pulling out a 25-22 win. Setter Rachel Fairbanks and opposite hitter Tessa Grubbs shared the effort in the opening set, leading in most statistics and building momentum heading into the second set.

"Tonight it was all about being aggressive when we had the chance, playing smart but never safe," said Grubbs. "I didn't want to take any aggression off...when you take aggression off, that's when things go a little left".

The energy carried into the second set, with Atlanta maintaining control over Austin in a 25-19 victory to take a 2-0 match lead. In the third set, Austin outpaced Atlanta in the closing points to secure the win. Setter Carli Lloyd led Austin in digs during the frame, while Logan Eggleston paced the team with four of her 10 kills.

Atlanta closed out the match with a 25-23 win in the final set, surviving a nail-biting rally-filled battle in which Austin posted its highest point total of the match.

A Tega Cay, South Carolina native, Grubbs led all players with 26 points, 21 kills, and 15 digs, keeping a consistent offense and earning her second double-double of the season. McKenzie Adams followed with 14 points on 11 kills and one ace. Meanwhile, middle blocker Magdalena Jeharova added 12 points, highlighted by 11 kills and five digs, and Fairbanks anchored the offense with 58 total assists.

With the win, the team remains focused on the upcoming season and is preparing mentally for future matches.

"It's a long journey, but what's important is we try to be better every match," said head coach Paulo Coco. "We have to think ahead, be here every day, every match, we're not going to forget about this match...we need to work and do better."

LOVB Atlanta will next face LOVB Nebraska on Sunday, January 18. The match will be played at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, with a 6:00 PM Eastern start time. Fans are able to catch the action live on ESPN+.







