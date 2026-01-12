Atlanta Pushes, But Austin Claims Five-Set Win

AUSTIN, Texas - January 11, 2026 - LOVB Atlanta opened its season Sunday in a five-set thriller Sunday night, falling to Austin 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 17-25, 15-11 in a highly anticipated rematch that came down to execution in the closing points.

Atlanta weathered early swings and responded with resilience throughout the night, reclaiming momentum in the fourth set to force a nail-biting fifth. Head coach Paulo Coco pointed to the thin margins that ultimately separated the teams.

"It was a difficult match. There were ups and downs for both teams. Unfortunately, the numbers of the mistakes make the difference. Otherwise, good game," Coco said. "Our team showed a lot of power, a lot of heart to recover in the fourth and come back again in the fifth. But [Austin] played the end of the set better than us."

Atlanta opened the match with a strong 21-25 Set 1 victory, hitting .290. Middle blocker Tia Jimerson made five kills on five swings in the opener, and opposite Tessa Grubs landed seven. Austin took the next two sets, but, on the brink of defeat and tied at 16-all in the fourth, the visitors won seven points in a row to force a deciding fifth set.

Austin dominated the beginning of the fifth, but the visitors didn't quit. Down 12-5, outside hitter Miroslava Paskova sparked a furious five-point rally, but Austin's lead was too great and the home team clinched the victory.

"We enter each match having the mentality that we can withstand [a five-setter]," Grubbs said. "We train a lot, probably more than any team in the league. We really work towards those moments, and tonight shows us a level of being able to maintain that level and not letting that drop."

Gubbs led all players with 20 kills and 25 total points. She added 11 digs for a season-opening double-double. Jimerson paired her seven kills with five blocks and an ace for 13 points, while fellow middle Magdalena Jehlárová added 10 - four kills, three blocks, one ace.

Rachel Fairbanks (29 assists) and Ella May Powell (19 assists) split setting duties, and Beatrice Negretti got the nod at libero, leading Atlanta with 18 digs.

Despite the loss, Coco is excited to get back in the gym.

"Let's work," he said. "It's the first match. The team showed a lot of effort, a lot of good situations to build our performance."

He and LOVB Atlanta will have that opportunity on Wednesday, January 14 against the same LOVB Austin team. That match begins at 8 p.m. Eastern at OTE Arena and will be broadcast nationwide on USA Network.







