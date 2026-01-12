Gray, Inoue Earn Initial Player of the Week Awards of 2026

After single-match performances that shook up LOVB's record books, Serena Gray and Kotoe Inoue have earned League One Volleyball's Player of the Week honors for the first week of play this season.

Offensive Player of the Week: Serena Gray, LOVB Salt Lake

Gray had one of the most efficient weeks in LOVB history last week. The middle blocker hit .677, landing 21 kills on 31 attacks with nary an error marring her scorecard. In January 8's season-opener at LOVB Houston, she went 14-for-17 for a .824 efficiency rate, the highest rate in LOVB history with a minimum of 15 attempts.

The third-year pro added six blocks over Salt Lake's two matches and sits fourth in LOVB with 28 total points (4.67 per set). She's also second in LOVB in blocks (6), sixth in kills (21) and fifth as opponents have been able to pass just 23.1% of her serves in-system.

Defensive Player of the Week: Kotoe Inoue, LOVB Austin

Inoue was everywhere as LOVB Austin's primary libero during week one. She made 35 digs in eight sets (4.4 per set) and made a 62% dig-to-attack percentage while leading Austin to two thrilling victories. The Kyoto, Japan native earned Player of the Match honors January 11 against LOVB Atlanta, making 24 digs (T-3 in LOVB history) on a blistering 88.9 dig percentage.

Inoue leads the league in digs and has passed at a 60.6% clip so far this season.

LOVB's 2026 season continues Wednesday, January 14 when Atlanta hosts Austin at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. That match will be broadcast nationwide on USA Network.







