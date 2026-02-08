LOVB Salt Lake Defeats Nebraska to Keep Win Streak Alive

Published on February 7, 2026

LOVB Salt Lake News Release







PROVO, Utah - February 7, 2026 - Playing at BYU's Smith Fieldhouse, LOVB Salt Lake (7-1) extended its winning streak to six matches with a hard fought victory over Nebraska (3-4). Relying on superior offensive efficiency, Salt Lake secured the win away from their usual home at Bruin Arena.

Head coach Tama Miyashiro credited the victory to the team's depth and resilience. "I'm really proud of my crew. We battle, we train, we rest... but this thing is hard," Miyashiro said. "To see these guys respond is such a powerful thing as a coach."

That depth was on full display as Madi Bugg stepped in at setter halfway through the match. Madi tallied 22 assists, and 8 digs in the final two sets.

The offensive charge was led by Skylar Fields, who earned Player of the Match honors with 20 points, 18 kills (.500 efficiency), two aces and 12 digs. Fueled by a "bitter taste" from last season. Fields said after the match, "I'm really hungry and trying to put that fire to the team as well." Claire Hoffman was close behind with 18 points, 14 kills, two aces and two blocks, while Serena Gray added 15 points, 13 kills (.550 efficiency) and two blocks.

Setter Jordyn Poulter tallied 27 assists in the first two sets, two blocks and went 2-for-2 in the attack. Defensively, libero Manami Kojima continues to show why was crowned Libero of the Year in 2025 with 14 digs and a .933 dig percentage.

Nebraska was led offensively by Kimbery Drewniok with 21 points and 20 kills and defensively by libero Lexi Rodriguez with 14 digs.

Salt Lake now heads to Kansas City for the LOVB Classic, where they will face LOVB Austin on Friday, February 13, at 5:30 p.m. MT. The match coincides with one of the nation's largest youth club tournaments, Triple Crown NIT. LOVB Salt Lake's pros are eager to play alongside their junior counterparts..

"It's a cool intersection of the best club kids and now pro volleyball," Fields added.







