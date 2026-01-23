Salt Lake Sweeps Houston in Record-Setting Home Opener

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - January 22, 2026 - LOVB Salt Lake delivered a historic performance in their 2026 home opener, defeating LOVB Houston in a straight-set sweep (25-12, 25-20, 25-20) Thursday night in front of an electric "Yellow Out" crowd at the SLCC Bruin Arena. Salt Lake set a new LOVB record for team attack efficiency, hitting .570 to improve to 2-1 on the season

"The work we are doing in the gym is paying off and translating into pulling out some wins," said Salt Lake setter Jordyn Poulter, "and to have that be our first match in front of our home crowd was awesome. We just love our home gym and we're really proud to be here."

The match ignited on the opening rally when outside hitter Alexa Gray recorded a kill for her first career point in the Bruin Arena. From that moment, Salt Lake's offense never looked back, maintaining an unprecedented rhythm throughout the night. Claire Hoffman led the effort with 17 points and 15 kills on a .636 efficiency, adding two blocks. Alexa Gray contributed 15 points and 11 kills, while middle blocker Serena Gray added 10 kills on 14 swings and an additional block of her own. In all, four Salt Lake attackers hit over .500 on the night.

Named Player of the Match, Poulter orchestrated the historic performance with 41 assists, 10 digs and one kill - on her only attempt - while libero Manami Kojima anchored the floor with seven digs. The offensive output left Houston with few answers as the visitors were led by Jordan Thompson's 10 points and Micha Hancock's 25 assists.

"My job becomes really easy when our passers are putting me in-system and in good places, and I'm just the middle man delivering the ball," Poulter said. "They are making really smart decisions on swings, and it's just so fun to watch."

LOVB Salt Lake (2-1) continues its homestand this Saturday, January 24, as they host LOVB Madison (2-1) at the Bruin Arena. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.







