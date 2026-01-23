Execution Favors Salt Lake in Houston Road Loss

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - LOVB Houston ran into a sharp and efficient LOVB Salt Lake team Thursday night, falling in a three-set road loss at Bruin Arena as Salt Lake claimed its second win against Houston this year.

Salt Lake set the tone early, winning the opening set 25-15 by controlling first contact and staying in system at nearly double Houston's rate. The hosts committed zero hitting errors in the frame, added two aces, and built a 5-1 blocking edge as Houston struggled to establish rhythm.

Set two offered flashes of steadiness for Houston, but Salt Lake's execution at the net proved decisive. Salt Lake hit .580 in the set compared to Houston's .250 and extended its blocking advantage to 7-2. Houston's offense came primarily through opposite hitter Jordan Thompson, who accounted for seven points in the frame, while middle blockers Amber Igiede and Raphaela Folie added three kills apiece. Outside of those contributions, Houston struggled to generate consistent offense.

Salt Lake maintained control in the third, continuing to win the battles in transition and defense. Salt Lake's tempo kept Houston off balance, and the team converted extended rallies into points to secure the 25-20 set and complete the sweep.

"Tough one," LOVB Houston head coach Sanja Tomašević said. "I'm disappointed because we're not playing the way we're training, and we're going to have to look at why that's the case, starting with myself and my staff. We definitely need to turn it around. I know our time is coming. I know we have quality and I know we have talent."

Thompson led Houston with 10 points, eight kills, two blocks and three digs. Setter Micha Hancock totaled 25 assists, two aces, and a kill, but Houston was unable to apply sustained pressure against Salt Lake's defense.

LOVB Houston will look to regroup quickly as it heads back to Texas for the Texas Showdown, facing LOVB Austin on Saturday, January 24 at 1 p.m. CT at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The matchup marks the first meeting this season between the league's two Texas teams and will air on Victory+.







