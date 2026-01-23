LOVB SF Announces Stephanie Martin Joining as Team President, Part of Ownership Group

LOVB San Francisco today announced that Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Stephanie Martin is joining the LOVB San Francisco ownership group and will serve as Owner and Team President.

In her role, Martin will oversee all business operations for LOVB San Francisco, playing a central role in building the team from the ground up. With a focus on long-term growth, fan engagement, and athlete experience on and off the court, Martin will help establish a strong, community-rooted presence in the Bay Area ahead of the team's inaugural season in January 2027.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Stephanie into the LOVB San Francisco ownership group," said Jes Wolfe, Executive Chair for LOVB San Francisco. "With her leadership, experience, and deep love for this region, she understands what it takes to build a team worthy of Bay Area fans-one that reflects the region's passion for women's sports, delivers a world-class experience, and sets the foundation for the next great Bay Area sports team."

Martin brings more than 25 years of executive and C-suite experience across communications, brand, marketing, and live event production. Her career spans Fortune 500 companies including Meta (formerly Facebook), The Home Depot, and Albertsons, as well as some of the world's largest sporting events hosted in the Bay Area, including Super Bowl 50, the 34th America's Cup, and the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

"Stephanie is exactly the kind of leader we want to see joining our LOVB pro teams," said Rosie Spaulding, LOVB Pro President. "She brings a clear vision, deep understanding of our league, and a strong track record of building sports properties with intention and care. Her ability to connect strategy, storytelling, and community will be instrumental in building a team that reflects the Bay Area and resonates deeply with its fans."

As the founding Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for LOVB's ecosystem, Martin built the foundation for the league's award-winning marketing, social, content, and creative efforts-shaping how LOVB shows up, tells its story, and connects with fans. With deep professional roots in the region, she will apply that experience locally to build LOVB San Francisco's business foundation and long-term growth strategy while championing the growth of volleyball throughout the Bay Area.

"I've spent much of my career in the Bay Area, and the opportunity to help build a team that can benefit the entire region is incredibly meaningful to me," said Martin. "This is about celebrating the volleyball community that already exists, welcoming new fans into the sport, and creating an environment where athletes can truly thrive on and off the court. With the support of our incredible ownership group, we're excited to build something special for the Bay Area."







